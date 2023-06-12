Adrian Newey, Red Bull's chief technical officer and the man behind their domination, could have been a part of Ferrari in the former years of his Formula 1 career. He had the opportunity twice, once when working with Williams in 1993, and again in 1997 when he moved to McLaren.

The reason he couldn't work for the Italian outfit is that he would have had to move to the country, which wasn't the best option for him and his family. Ferrari's history could have been very different with his amazing car designs.

Although they had a fair share of domination and success in that era regardless, it might have gone on a bit longer.

"It was very tempting to come and work for Ferrari. Of course, it’s such a legendary brand."

"Probably the time that it would have been most tempting would have been around ’93 time. Also, actually, ’97, when I moved from Williams to McLaren – that was a very tough choice."

Newey has had an amazing career in Formula 1 as a car designer. Working with multiple teams, his designed cars have won 11 constructors' and 12 drivers' championships. His amazing knowledge of aerodynamics is the reason why Red Bull has been so dominant in 2023 with their RB19.

Fans had mixed feelings after taking the news of his chances at Ferrari since the team has been greatly struggling for pace this season. Perhaps with Newey in their garage, it could have been different. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

"Thank God his career didn’t go to waste"

Ferrari twice came close to having a competent strategy team

"and twice the engineering gods decided that, 'ain’t no way. not happening today, my dude'”

and twice the engineering gods decided that, "ain't no way. not happening today, my dude"

"Two close calls for Ferrari. Lucky."

"The third time is the one, pls fix our car 🥲

The third time is the one, pls fix our car 🥲

Ferrari deny copying Red Bull's sidepod design in latest SF-23 upgrade

After a loss of pace at the very start of the 2023 season, Ferrari decided to bring in upgrades to their SF-23 at the Spanish Grand Prix, with a completely new-looking sidepod.

It was used only on one of their cars; Carlos Sainz's. While it is a little hard to say how well it worked, one of the major concerns of many was its sheer resemblance to the Red Bull sidepod.

Other teams like Mercedes also seem inspired by the same. However, the Maranello-based outfit denied copying RBR's concept. The team mentioned that the design is their own and has been brought in after testing the car in the wind tunnel with all the aerodynamic tests. Motorsport.com quoted them as saying:

"We are all convinced about what we had. But then we all have to learn from what other people are doing and also what we’re doing.

"We're not copying anyone, per se. We're looking at what they did, we're going back to our tunnel, and trying to find out if that works."

