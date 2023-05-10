"Thank goodness for Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso" - Martin Brundle feels Ferrari and Mercedes have under-delivered this season

F1 pundit Martin Brundle praised Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso for being somewhat close to Red Bull, while Mercedes and Ferrari took massive steps back. Brundle accessed how every top team has been performing in the 2023 F1 season.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Brundle stated how the sport is struggling due to a lack of competition. He explained how Mercedes is falling behind since they have stuck with a concept from last year that is not working out for them. Ferrari has also taken a huge step back from last year and is now trailing behind. The only team that is even remotely close to Red Bull is Aston Martin.

Brundle said in this regard:

"I don't think it's that. I think, as Karun said, it's lack of competition. You know, Mercedes, for whatever reason, decided to just stick with something that didn't work last year. Ferrari have stepped on their own tails. Thank goodness for Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso, I would say. And Red Bull have just got it even more right."

Furthermore, Brundle lauded the reigning world champions Red Bull for creating such a powerful car, especially when they activate the DRS, which gives them immense straight-line speed.

He added:

"You know that the Red Bull is a genius car, particularly with the rear wing open; it's unbeatable. It is absolutely...in a race where you will have DRS, which you don't always do on a very, very wet day, for example, but generally, of course, you do.

"And why do you have DRS on a qualifying lap, for example, you're not overtaking anybody. But whatever it is it's just unbelievable and that makes it unassailable, I think, in a Grand Prix now with its rear wing open."

Although Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso are miles behind Red Bull, they have performed much better than other top teams like Mercedes and Ferrari.

Fernando Alonso feels the 2023 F1 Miami GP was the best race for Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso once again stood on the podium after finishing third in the 2023 F1 Miami GP. After the race, he explained how he was only 15 seconds behind the Red Bull drivers, which was the closest Aston Martin has ever been to the reigning world champions.

When asked if the Miami GP was the best race he and his team have had, the Spaniard replied:

"Yeah, I think so. I think it was 15 seconds or something like that. So yeah, that probably was our best race of the year in terms of race pace. Yeah, we need to keep understanding the car; obviously, still everything new to us. We found ourselves in a position that we still difficult to believe, but yeah, we are maximizing every Sunday, so this is the way to go."

It is safe to say that Aston Martin won't be able to challenge Red Bull for the title this season. However, they might be able to do so in the coming years.

