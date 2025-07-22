  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Charles Leclerc
  • "That doesn’t sound very promising": Fans react to reports claiming Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc didn't feel much difference with new upgrade

"That doesn’t sound very promising": Fans react to reports claiming Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc didn't feel much difference with new upgrade

By Devang Chauhan
Published Jul 22, 2025 06:59 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Previews - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari walks in the paddock with Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Ferrari during previews- Source: Getty

F1 fans were left concerned after it was reported that Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton did not feel much difference with the new rear suspension during their test in Mugello. The Italian team will introduce a new rear suspension at the upcoming Belgian GP this weekend to address their rear instability and ride height issues that have plagued them in the first half of the year.

Ad

The Maranello-based outfit has failed to win a main race in the first 12 races, with Leclerc's P2 finish in Monaco being their best result. However, in their bid to improve the SF-25's performance, the two drivers completed a 100km test at Mugello to try out the new upgrade package.

According to reports from Motorsport Italy, neither Charles Leclerc nor Lewis Hamilton felt a significant difference, with rumours suggesting that the new part will improve performance by only 0.1 seconds. However, the setups for the demo runs were not to the liking of the two drivers, which could also be a factor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to reports of the new upgrade package not yielding a significant jump on X, with one fan saying:

"Well that doesn’t sound very promising,"
Ad
"So we’re cooked??"
Ad
"Lol, I’m shocked, I tell you," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"All that effort, and the drivers couldn’t feel any difference," wrote a fan.
"Will be another nightmare weekend ... I am crying," claimed another.
"Depression has entered the chat. At least its a wet race," said another.

Despite their underwhelming start to the 2025 season, Ferrari sits in second place in the Constructors' Championship, while its drivers have just 16 points separating them in the drivers' standings.

Ad

Charles Leclerc comments on Lewis Hamilton's impact at Ferrari

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that the Italian team were working on 'completely different' areas compared to Lewis Hamilton's time at Mercedes.

Speaking with The Times, the eight-time F1 race winner reflected on Hamilton's feedback and said:

“It’s been very interesting to see the areas where we [Ferrari] were working completely differently, compared to a team like Mercedes, which had huge success in the past. And to compare this way of working. I’m sure that this will help us to do steps forward in the future.
Ad
“There’s already been very interesting feedback from Lewis, because for me [the feeling in the car], it’s the normality. It opens your mind to different working techniques.”

Charles Leclerc has had a tough roster of teammates in his F1 career, given he has raced alongside legends like Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton. While also sharing the same team with Carlos Sainz, who is a multiple race winner in F1, and Marcus Ericsson in Sauber, who won the Indy500 a couple of years back.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications