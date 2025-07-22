F1 fans were left concerned after it was reported that Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton did not feel much difference with the new rear suspension during their test in Mugello. The Italian team will introduce a new rear suspension at the upcoming Belgian GP this weekend to address their rear instability and ride height issues that have plagued them in the first half of the year.The Maranello-based outfit has failed to win a main race in the first 12 races, with Leclerc's P2 finish in Monaco being their best result. However, in their bid to improve the SF-25's performance, the two drivers completed a 100km test at Mugello to try out the new upgrade package.According to reports from Motorsport Italy, neither Charles Leclerc nor Lewis Hamilton felt a significant difference, with rumours suggesting that the new part will improve performance by only 0.1 seconds. However, the setups for the demo runs were not to the liking of the two drivers, which could also be a factor.F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to reports of the new upgrade package not yielding a significant jump on X, with one fan saying:&quot;Well that doesn’t sound very promising,&quot;&quot;So we’re cooked??&quot;&quot;Lol, I’m shocked, I tell you,&quot; said a fan.Here are some more reactions:&quot;All that effort, and the drivers couldn’t feel any difference,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Will be another nightmare weekend ... I am crying,&quot; claimed another.&quot;Depression has entered the chat. At least its a wet race,&quot; said another.Despite their underwhelming start to the 2025 season, Ferrari sits in second place in the Constructors' Championship, while its drivers have just 16 points separating them in the drivers' standings.Charles Leclerc comments on Lewis Hamilton's impact at FerrariFerrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that the Italian team were working on 'completely different' areas compared to Lewis Hamilton's time at Mercedes.Speaking with The Times, the eight-time F1 race winner reflected on Hamilton's feedback and said:“It’s been very interesting to see the areas where we [Ferrari] were working completely differently, compared to a team like Mercedes, which had huge success in the past. And to compare this way of working. I’m sure that this will help us to do steps forward in the future.“There’s already been very interesting feedback from Lewis, because for me [the feeling in the car], it’s the normality. It opens your mind to different working techniques.”Charles Leclerc has had a tough roster of teammates in his F1 career, given he has raced alongside legends like Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton. While also sharing the same team with Carlos Sainz, who is a multiple race winner in F1, and Marcus Ericsson in Sauber, who won the Indy500 a couple of years back.