"That fossil needs to retire": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's disastrous exit from Q2 at F1 Miami GP

Following the overwhelming result at the 2025 Miami GP Sprint, Lewis Hamilton's main race qualifying turned out to be a disaster as the Ferrari driver faced an exit in Q2. Hamilton, who seemed to be struggling with his car, qualified in P12 for the race on Sunday. As Q2 concluded, fans shared their reactions on social media.
For the first time this season, Hamilton failed to make it to Q2 as he could only manage 1:27.006 on the timesheet. He was nearly four-tenths slower than the driver in P10, Esteban Ocon, and over seven-tenths slower than the driver in P1 in Q2 (Oscar Piastri).
As a result, Hamilton saw himself out of the qualifying, despite churning everything out. Notably, the seven-time world champion complained about Ferrari's pace on more than one occasion, and on Saturday, he indeed lacked pace.
As the Briton went out of the qualifying, fans took to their social media to share their reactions to Hamilton. Here are some of the reactions taken from X:
Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "That fossil needs to retire."
"Hamilton can't catch up," another fan wrote.
"Move to Ferrari not working for Hamilton," wrote another fan.
"How tf did Lewis get beaten by an Haas?" a fan wrote.
Another fan wrote, "Outqualified by Leclerc again, while Russell is in Q3."
"Damn can’t believe Ham is out," wrote a fan.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull claimed the pole ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris. Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, qualified in P8.
Lewis Hamilton pointed out at Ferrari's pace after Friday's Sprint Shootout
Following the conclusion of Friday's Sprint shootout, Lewis Hamilton pointed his fingers at Scuderia Ferrari's speed. Speaking about this in the post-sprint qualifying interview, here's what the former Mercedes man stated,
"It was a better session. P1 was probably a bit better, the car was a bit better, the car was a bit nicer to drive. We are just lacking speed but we just keep working from there," Hamilton told Sky Sports.
Besides the pace, Lewis Hamilton is also struggling to adapt to the new Ferrari car, having driven Mercedes for the last 12 years. However, Hamilton would like to take heart from his P3 finish in the sprint and make the most of his time on the track on Sunday.