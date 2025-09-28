"That was fun": Max Verstappen reacts to winning the Endurance Race he participated in at Nurburgring

Max Verstappen dropped his reaction to winning his maiden endurance race at the Nurburgring. He participated under Emil Frey Racing and drove alongside Chris Lulham, and snatched an easy victory after leading the race for a long time.Earlier this month, the Dutchman was confirmed to race at the Nurburgring in the Ferrari 296 GT3 in the endurance race. He had tested around the track a few months prior to this, setting competitive laptimes in his first attempt. This was expected as he has logged hundreds of hours racing on the track on his simulator, participating in many endurance races.He put his #31 Ferrari in third place on the starting grid and managed to take the lead on turn 1 shortly after the rolling start. A few incidents on certain parts of the track helped him to extend his lead by over 50 seconds at one point in the race. After his scheduled stops and driver changes, Max Verstappen and Chris Lulham brought the Ferrari to a stunning victory in the race.Upon winning, Verstappen dropped a positive reaction on social media, hinting at a future return to the track.&quot;🙌 That was fun!!! Felt great to be back at the Nordschleife and to take the win together with @chrislulham20 💪 Until next time!&quot; Max Verstappen wrote on his IG. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVerstappen has returned to a similar form in Formula 1, where he delivered consecutive victories in the Italian and the Azerbaijan GP earlier, making him a possible contender for the World Championship.Can Max Verstappen win the F1 championship this season? Red Bull advisor drops a hintWinning consecutive races in Monza and Baku put Max Verstappen in a relatively strong position in the Drivers' Championship standings. While McLaren has dominated most of the season, Verstappen has managed to narrow the gap to just 69 points to Oscar Piastri in the lead.While this seems to be a gap too large to fill in just the seven races that remain this season, Red Bull's advisor Helmut Marko feels that if the team manages to deliver a good car in Singapore, which is one of their weakest tracks, then they might have a chance to clinch the Drivers' Championship.&quot;But we’ll see. If we’re competitive in Singapore in two weeks’ time, maybe we can start dreaming,&quot; he added. &quot;Not only is it a different circuit, but it’s also boiling hot. Our car doesn’t always like that either. Singapore will be the benchmark for where we really stand. And we’ve always said: we have to be as close as possible to McLaren to make them nervous.&quot;Max Verstappen has been sitting in third place in the Drivers' Championship since the season started. He would have to win all the upcoming races and Sprints to clinch the championship, considering McLaren fails to deliver.