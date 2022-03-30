"That was a massive result for us" - Red Bull boss reacts to Jeddah win after Bahrain disappointment

Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner was elated with the result from Jeddah as he spoke from the team’s headquarters to Sky Sports. The Milton Keynes-based outfit's chief believes the Saudi Arabian GP result was a turnaround from the events in Bahrain and believes they have cracked the new regulations.

Describing the setbacks from the Bahrain GP result, Horner said:

“It’s been, you know a massive result for us, after the disappointment of Bahrain knowing we had a competitive car. Missing out on a podium not once but twice, over a couple of laps right at the end in Bahrain.”

According to the Briton, the Bahrain result was gutting, especially after a fuel pump issue caused both cars to stall and retire during the closing laps of the race. Max Verstappen was running second in the race, while Sergio Perez was running third when their cars stalled.

Elated at the Saudi Arabian GP result, the Red Bull chief said:

“To bounce back in Saudi Arabia, that was a massive result for us, getting that first victory for Max [Verstappen]. Checo [Sergio Perez], so unlucky, but getting his first pole, you know, shows with these new regulations where we’re right there. And thanks to all the hard work and dedication that’s going in, from the staff here at Milton Keynes.”

Perez's pole position could not be translated into a victory due to a Safety Car that made him slide down the grid. Verstappen’s victory and the Mexican's fourth-place finish, however, helped the team earn some valuable points in Jeddah.

Red Bull was quicker than the Ferrari in Saudi Arabia

The Red Bull RB18 was quicker than the Ferrari F1-75 in Jeddah and it translated into how Charles Leclerc had a tough time passing Max Verstappen in the straights. The Monegasque was aware that if the Dutchman was close to him on the straight, he would have a tough time defending him.

It is understood that the RB18 was running low drag and low downforce on their car, giving it an edge on the high-speed straights. Therefore, despite the lack of qualifying performance, the car was able to unleash its full potential during the race.

Edited by Anurag C