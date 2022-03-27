Sergio Perez feels Red Bull "has given away some qualifying performance" despite achieving pole position for 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez believes the team might have compromised some of their race performance in the qualifying session. The Mexican expects the Ferraris to be stronger in the race in Jeddah.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in the post-qualifying driver’s press conference, the Mexican said:

“We’ve been focusing more on race pace than qualifying. We’ve we felt that we’ve given away some qualifying performance to gain it in the race but obviously we’re going to see tomorrow. I expect these two are going to be very strong but I really hope that we can have a strong race tomorrow.”

According to the Red Bull driver, his team's prime focus was their race pace in Jeddah and not qualifying. The Mexican, however, expects his pace might be compromised due to the qualifying session. In terms of pace over race distance, the Milton Keynes-based outfit's drivers seemed to have the upper hand from their long runs on Friday. Regardless, Sergio Perez expects both Ferraris to be extremely competitive in the race.

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez

Thank u



¡Feliz de conseguir mi primera pole en el circuito más difícil del mundo! ¡Vamos con todo mañana! Very happy to get my first pole position on the toughest circuit in the world. Let’s give it all tomorrowThank u @redbullracing ¡Feliz de conseguir mi primera pole en el circuito más difícil del mundo! ¡Vamos con todo mañana! Very happy to get my first pole position on the toughest circuit in the world. Let’s give it all tomorrow 💪 Thank u @redbullracing ¡Feliz de conseguir mi primera pole en el circuito más difícil del mundo! ¡Vamos con todo mañana! 🇲🇽 https://t.co/uKqmpVKxZH

Contrary to the Mexican, Max Verstappen summarized his disappointing qualifying in a social media post and said:

“P4 after quite a disappointing qualifying session for me. Couldn’t find the grip and balance to attack the corners. We have a good race car so still all to fight for tomorrow.”

Baffled by the lack of grip available, the Dutchman had a tough time stringing the perfect lap around the dangerous Saudi Arabian circuit. He, however, believes the team has a competitive car for the race and expects a better result on Sunday.

Sergio Perez claims he can claim a pole anywhere after Saudi Arabian qualifying result

Claiming pole-position at the fastest street circuit on the calendar has boosted the Mexican driver’s confidence to claim pole at any venue. The Red Bull driver believes that the demanding circuit was a challenge and a risk.

Summarizing the mighty pole-position lap, Sergio Perez said:

“Definitely. I think there is no other circuit like this. If I can get pole here, I can get pole anywhere in the world. So this is definitely the most demanding place to get the perfect lap, you know, the level of risk, the level of precision you’ve got to have around this place is just tremendous.”

While the Mexican will start the race in pole position, his team-mate and reigning champion will start behind him in the second row in P4. Given the eventful nature of the inaugural edition of the Saudi Arabian GP, it is understood that similar events during the race could benefit the Red Bull drivers despite their scarlet rivals' strong form.

Edited by Anurag C