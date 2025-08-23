“That was measured”: Former Max Verstappen insider makes major revelations on his 2021 mind games

Max Verstappen's close associate, Bradley Scanes, opened up about the mind games he and Red Bull played with Mercedes during the title fight of the 2021 season. He revealed that Verstappen's inspection of the Mercedes' rear wing was also pre-planned.

Ad

The 2021 F1 season witnessed an intense title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Both drivers fought equally hard every race, and many incidents witnessed them making contact and also crashing out. They entered the final race at Abu Dhabi on the same points, and the championship went in favor of Verstappen after a late safety car.

However, there was far more to this season than what fans just saw on the broadcasts. There were a lot of mind games that went on behind the scenes. After the qualifying session in Brazil that season, Max Verstappen was spotted inspecting the rear wing on Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes. He also physically touched it, which earned him a €50,000 fine from the FIA.

Ad

Trending

Bradley Scanes, Verstappen's performance coach, recently revealed that it was pre-planned.

"Max went behind the Mercedes rear wing and was giving it a good, good feel. That was measured. He knew he was going to get 50k fine and no impact on track. We've been there. We've been the team. It was discussed."

When asked if it was done to "ramp up" the pressure for Mercedes, Scanes replied positively.

Ad

"Yeah. Even if nothing happens, that would have just shifted the focus, but a little bit of pressure in the media on them."

The 2021 F1 season was one of the closest title fights ever witnessed in the sport's recent history. Max Verstappen then went on to win three more consecutive World Championships and is still racing with Red Bull. However, the team's form has worn off in 2025.

Ad

Red Bull backs Max Verstappen's importance within the team

Max Verstappen has driven Red Bull cars throughout the length of his F1 career so far. He debuted with Toro Rosso back in 2015, but moved to RBR the following year and won his maiden race on debut. Since then, the car has been engineered around his driving style, which helped him dominate the grid.

Ad

However, the team's form has been wearing off this season, as mentioned. Although Verstappen is still in third place in the championship, McLaren is simply too fast, and the only possible title shot the Dutchman might have will be in the 2026 season.

Reflecting on the new season with the new design and engine regulations, Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko admitted that there is uncertainty about who will be at the top of the grid.

Ad

"No one knows what the situation will look like in 2026," Marko said. "On the engine side, Mercedes declare themselves the class leader, but there is no proof. On the chassis side, you don’t know whether someone will hit the jackpot. So there is a lot of uncertainty, and purely from his perspective, it makes much more sense to stay, look at all of this. And if perhaps we are not competitive next year, then reconsider his decision."

Ad

He further backed Max Verstappen's importance within the team, stating that he has only driven these cars in his career so far and is an "important family member" for RBR.

"Max is a very important part of our team. He has achieved his successes with Red Bull Racing. In his F1 career he has only ever driven Red Bull cars, and beyond his driving potential, he is simply a very important family member for us."

Red Bull Racing currently stands in third place in the Constructors' Championship. The team has suffered a major performance loss; moreover, Yuki Tsunoda hasn't been able to replicate Verstappen's results, either. This has led the team to a huge downfall in terms of overall points and competitiveness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More