“THAT MERCEDES OH MY”: F1 fans go berserk as Silver Arrows reveal 2023 F1 challenger

Mercedes were one of the last F1 teams to reveal their 2023 F1 challenger, finally unveiling the new-look W14 on Wednesday, February 15 to spark a frenzy among fans on social media. The car features the return of the black livery, highlighted with a hint of neon, and fans were delighted to see various eye-catching features.

The event was attended by the team's principal, Toto Wolff, both drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, as well as the newest member of the team, Mick Schumacher. Fans were delighted to see the new car, which is expected to bring new hope to the team after a disappointing 2022 season.

Here are some of the best reactions from social media:

"THAT MERCEDES OH MY"

"I LOVE HER OH MY GOD"

"Back to black baby."

"omg it’s a masterpiece"

"Black mercedes is back!! It looks nice, especially the highlights with the petronas green"

"Black mercedes is back!! It looks nice, especially the highlights with the petronas green"

"it’s sooo beautiful"

"THIS IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL THING I HAVE SEEN IN MY WHOLE LIFE!"

sᴉɹnſ @Orbiting_44



IT'S REAL



MERCEDES AMG W14



#MercedesAMGF1 BACK TO BLACKIT'S REALMERCEDES AMG W14 BACK TO BLACKIT'S REALMERCEDES AMG W14 #MercedesAMGF1 https://t.co/8I0en9noGH

Will the W14 bring another title to the Mercedes cabinet?

The 2022 F1 season was a significant disappointment for the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team. The new regulations that were introduced saw a major change in the aerodynamics of the cars, to which the team couldn't adapt well. The car suffered from the 'porpoising' effect, which basically polarized the downforce in the car on long straights, making them lose speed. This made it hard for them to keep up with their rivals and ended up losing a lot of points.

The season was bad for George Russell, but surprisingly even worse for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who could not score a single victory throughout the season for the first time in his Formula 1 career. With further development in the car, however, Russell was able to cross the checkered flag first and ahead of his teammate in Brazil, giving the team their first and only victory in 2022.

However, as the new season comes along, the W14 is expected to bring the team back to winning ways. Their development in the previous season was apparent and since the team does not face financial issues often, they are hyped for the upcoming season. Even Hamilton earlier stated that the team will probably be battling for another championship, and it could turn out to be a three-way battle between them, Ferrari, and Red Bull.

