"That is nonsense": Red Bull chief Helmut Marko dismisses suggestions that Max Verstappen wins the 2024 F1 title with last year's car

Red Bull senior Helmut Marko does not feel Max Verstappen can win the world title in 2024 with last year's car, the RB19. The Dutchman's domination in 2023 made many wonder whether he could win the 2024 title with last year's car.

Speaking to oe24, Marko was quick to play down such suggestions. He also noted the improvement McLaren showed in the latter stages of the last season and how they were quite close to Red Bull at times. He said:

"That is nonsense. McLaren already came close on certain routes, but they were not constant enough."

Max Verstappen won 19 out of 22 races in 2023, scoring a whopping 575 points. He wrapped up his third consecutive world championship in the Qatar GP itself. In the 2024 F1 season, however, many teams like McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari will aim to close the gap to Red Bull and start putting pressure on Verstappen.

Of course, the defending world champion will not be driving the RB19 anymore, since he will soon be unveiling the RB20 with Sergio Perez and other heads of the team. Red Bull's 2024 F1 challenger will be revealed on Thursday, February 15, at 7.30pm GMT.

Max Verstappen advises young drivers to create their own identity in motorsport

In a recent interview with formule.nl, Max Verstappen gave a meaningful message to the younger generation of racers about creating their own identity in motorsport. He hopes that junior drivers stay true to themselves rather than trying to emulate their idols.

Though he clarified that he was not against them idolizing any successful driver, he did not want them to think of becoming a "second Max Verstappen" or any other driver. He said:

"I especially hope that children want to be themselves. That's how I used to be. I didn't look up to anyone. I hope that maybe they get a little of that from me: always try to be and remain yourself and not try to imitate someone else. Of course, it's also nice to be a fan of someone or to have them think: I want to do that later too. Because success inspires. But they shouldn't want to become a second Max."

Verstappen has clarified previously that he does not have any idols in F1.