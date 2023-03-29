“That offers a chance also for newcomers” - Audi F1 team shares ‘realistic’ plans to ‘fight at the front’ 

Audi Formula Racing GmbH CEO Adam Baker is cautiously optimistic about what Audi can achieve in Formula 1.

Audi are set to enter F1 in 2026, joining the grid as a power unit supplier to capitalize on the new engine regulations that will be implemented that year.

The German automotive giant has acquired a minority stake in Sauber after announcing a buyout of the Swiss team last year. Audi are set to use Sauber's facility in Hinwil for chassis manufacturing.

While eager to make their mark in F1, Baker has acknowledged that Audi will need time to be competitive in the sport. He said (via PlanetF1):

“Anyone who’s passionate about racing would say we want to be competitive in the first year. But obviously, we recognise the magnitude of the challenge we have in front of us. Our intent is to be able to fight at the front within three years, which we think is realistic.”

While Audi might be joining F1 for the first time, they have begun putting together a team of personnel who have been in and around the sport. Baker is a good example of that.

He entered the world of motorsports in 2001 with the Infiniti IndyCar factory. Baker then became a race team engineer for Cosworth in F1, which saw him work with teams like Arrows, Jordan and Jaguar. He has also worked with Minardi, Williams and Sauber.

Explaining the timing of Audi’s decision to join F1, Baker said:

“It’s obvious that the interest is worldwide, and it continues to grow, especially with three races this year in the US. We believe 2026 is extremely attractive as an entry point and we also believe we made the decision at the right time.”

He added:

“Obviously 2026 also coincides with the introduction of a new regulation cycle. Previously, manufacturers have typically entered during an existing regulation cycle, meaning that they are at somewhat of a disadvantage to existing competitors.”

Baker concluded:

“Then what’s also important is the magnitude of the change expected for 2026. If you consider both the power unit and the chassis, the changes are expected to be the biggest in the modern history of the sport. So this is both a huge challenge but also a big opportunity for newcomers.”

Audi have reportedly acquired a 25% stake in Sauber and will add another 25% next season. This will rise to 75% in 2025 post acquisition of another 25% stake within the team.

Audi's fellow German automotive giant Porsche will not join F1 in 2026

Despite being in discussions to enter Formula 1 as a potential engine supplier as part of the new regulations, Porsche have decided not to join the F1 grid from the 2026 season.

While Porsche were in talks with Red Bull, the deal reportedly collapsed after the German company wanted to hold a major stake in the F1 team. They will now turn their focus back to their existing racing programs, which also includes their return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year.

