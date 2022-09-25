"That pushed you to do better after every victory" - Ferrari boss on what team is missing this season

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto reckons that the team is missing the winning mentality it had during the Michael Schumacher days.

During the legendary German's stint with the team, Ferrari won five straight championships between 2000 and 2004. Since his departure in 2006, the team won the championship the very next season with Kimi Raikkonen, but that remains their last till date.

This season, Ferrari have been competitive, but their title challenge faded as the season progressed. When asked what's missing in the team at the moment, Binotto said:

“That winning mentality that was there in the Schumacher era and which pushed you to do better after every victory. It was also my first win, and when I heard the anthem, I realised what it means to be Ferrari, but then we started winning championships in 1999 and 2000."

Binotto talked about the team's progress and what's needed to mount a sustained challenge:

“It is no longer enough to do your homework well – to win, you have to keep progressing and improving, and to do that we have to give 120% if not 130%.We come from very difficult seasons, from sixth place in the 2020 Constructors’ championship. These were years that marked us because we suffered pressure and criticism, and in a way they shaped us."

The Ferrari boss expressed his optimism that the team has fulfilled its promise to return to the front. He said:

“We promised we would be competitive again, and we have kept that promise, but what I want to say is that between having a performing car and drivers and the ability to consolidate the ability to materialise every situation, there is still a step to go.”

Going into the Singapore GP next weekend, Ferrari (406) trail leaders Red Bull (545) in the championship race, only failing to score points in Azerbaijan.

Cost cap does not mean we stop thinking - Ferrari performance engineer

The cost cap this season has made efficiency a more important part of the sport. That has also put a limit on how many new upgrades a team can bring to the track during a season.

Ferrari senior performance engineer Jock Clear, though, feels that it does not stop teams from coming up with new ideas.

The cost cap could put a limit on what can be brought to the track, but at the back end and in the factory, work goes on at full speed. Clear said:

"There's very intelligent people at all of the teams coming up with ideas. So even if you're not bringing them to the circuit, they are going to manifest at the beginning of next season. Again, you choose when you bring them. The cost cap certainly hasn't put a cap on people bringing up great ideas. Back at the factory, that's always happening, and that's quite exciting."

Ferrari's improvement has been quite visible this season, but it will be interesting to see if they take the next step next season and end their long championship drought.

