"That quote aged well": Fans react to Red Bull's Christian Horner claiming he wants to make McLaren fans cry on Sunday

Christian Horner had commented about wanting Red Bull to dominate the Austrian GP, but his team experienced a disastrous outing in qualifying. As a result, Max Verstappen qualified in P7 for Sunday's Austrian GP, and fans reacted to Horner's comment on social media.

Ad

The ongoing race weekend at Spielberg, Austria, is Red Bull's home race as the energy drink company-owned team is from Austria, and Red Bull Ring is its home track. Focusing on the same, the Red Bull boss shared a statement where he oozed confidence with his team.

Speaking about this in front of the media ahead of the Austrian GP weekend, Christian Horner said:

"Austria is like a home race for us. And finally, there aren't as many McLaren fans here as elsewhere. Our goal is to make those who are there cry on Sunday because we were better." (Via Austrian media outlet, Kleine Zeitung)

Ad

Trending

While Horner spoke about a challenge, Verstappen failed to live up to it as he suffered a yellow flag distraction in his final flying lap. The four-time world champion was in the running for the pole, and this was when Pierre Gasly of Alpine lost control of his car, bringing in a double yellow.

As a result, Verstappen had to slow down and could not use the DRS. This resulted in him dropping to seventh in the qualifying. McLaren's Lando Norris claimed the pole, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Oscar Piastri, the other McLaren driver, qualified in P3.

Ad

Reacting to Horner's quote ahead of qualifying, a fan wrote:

"That quote aged well."

Smiffy @NickSmith1980 LINK That quote aged well

Ad

"Omg, this is really embarrassing. Tell CH to keep His mouth shut! Max already told the car Is undrivable. Geee, what a joke," another fan wrote.

Barzini @helma599 LINK Omg, this Is really enbarrassing. Tell CH to keep His mouth shut! Max already told the car Is undrivable. Geee, what a joke

Ad

"Why would you set yourself up like that?" wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote, "Shut up we aren’t capable of talking like ts atm."

"Or to then go and cry to the stewards after when you couldn't win on track," wrote a fan.

"Christiannnn, there's no need for such statements," a fan wrote.

Ad

On top of Max Verstappen's unfortunate qualifying performance, Yuki Tsunoda also had a difficult outing. He qualified in P18 as the Japanese driver's struggles for Christian Horner's team continued.

Christian Horner shared his thoughts after Max Verstappen's disastrous qualifying

Christian Horner let his feelings known after Max Verstappen failed to register a top starting position for the Austrian GP. Speaking about what went wrong, here's what the Red Bull team principal told Sky Sports:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Tough and unlucky quali for Max. Gasly spun and Max reacted to the yellow which was the right thing to do but it’s a great shame. That lap was going to be a 4.4 which could have put Max in 3rd or 4th."

"Yuki had a good first run in Q1 and was strong, he was in the top 10 and lookIng reasonably competitive. Unfortunately, he couldn’t find it and with such fine margins for Q2, he couldn’t make it," Christian Horner added.

Max Verstappen is currently trailing Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the Drivers' Championship. Red Bull is quite far behind McLaren in the Constructors' Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More