"That's a banger; This pretty much confirms Piastri is going to McLaren"- Fans react as Oscar Piastri claims he will not drive for Alpine in 2023 F1 season

Oscar Piastri has broke the internet even before he has done a single race in F1. Sometime after Alpine had announced that Oscar Piastri was going to be Fernando Alonso's replacement at Alpine. The Australian driver posted on social media that he had not signed a contract with Alpine and would not race with the team in the 2023 F1 season. The post has sent the Twitter world into a frenzy. Here are some of the interesting reactions on Twitter

"Well, I really, really hope you'll be somewhere on the #F1 grid in 2023, Oscar. Hope this doesn't end up in a huge mess."

"Well, I really, really hope you'll be somewhere on the #F1 grid in 2023, Oscar. Hope this doesn't end up in a huge mess."

"Lol Alpines probably the most competitive team you’ll get an offer from, why not just take it??"

"Lol Alpines probably the most competitive team you'll get an offer from, why not just take it??"

"Alonso's instagram story a minute after Piastri's announcement..."

"Alonso's instagram story a minute after Piastri's announcement..."

"Surely someone hacked his account....this is too wild even for F1 standards"

"Surely someone hacked his account....this is too wild even for F1 standards"

"That's a banger"

"Alpine made an early announcement as a play against McLaren in hopes of retaining Piastri while the negotiations were still ongoing. This pretty much confirms Piastri is going to McLaren"

"Alpine made an early announcement as a play against McLaren in hopes of retaining Piastri while the negotiations were still ongoing. This pretty much confirms Piastri is going to McLaren"

"Well well well, It's not a race week but #WTF1 Summer break edition"

Nastassja Menezes @TashB2205

It's not a race week but

#WTF1

"Well well well, It's not a race week but #WTF1 Summer break edition"

"Waiting to read the next announcement......@OscarPiastri signs a contract with @McLarenF1 for the 2023 seat replacing...."

“There’s been another driver announcement without their permission, but for who Chris Kamara?!”

Alpine: Oscar Piastri has Legal obligations with our team

Speaking to the media, earlier in the day, Otmar Szafneur had clearly mentioned that Oscar Piastri had legal obligations with the team and could not race for McLaren next season.

“I'm not privy to whatever pre-arrangements he has with McLaren, if any at all,” Szafnauer said when asked by Autosport about Piastri’s intentions. But I hear the same rumours that you do in the pitlane. But what I do know is that he does have contractual obligations to us. And we do to him. And we've been honouring those obligations all year.

“And those obligations, last through '23, and possibly in '24, if some options are taken up. And our obligations to him this year was to be a reserve driver, to also put him in last year's car for a significant amount of time. We're well over half that programme of 5000 kilometres, which isn't insignificant, in last year's car, in preparation for a race next year."

“Also FP1s, simulation work, and we've been performing those obligations on both sides. So he's been performing, we've been performing. So therefore we do have a legal contract with him into the future for '23. And if an option is taken up, for '24. So I don't know what he's done with McLaren. Like I said, I'm not privy to that.”

The Alpine-Oscar Piastri saga is surely going to ramp up even more.

