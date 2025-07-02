“That’s a breakup look”: Daniel Ricciardo’s new look at Wimbledon leaves F1 fans stunned

Former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo was spotted enjoying the Wimbledon 2025 tournament in London this week. His busy beard left the fans stunned as they reacted to his new look on social media.

Ricciardo, after debuting in 2011, joined Red Bull from 2014 to 2018, which turned out to be the most glorious period of his Formula 1 career. However, a switch to Renault and then McLaren didn't work out, as he failed to grab a seat for the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, the Australian driver is enjoying his retirement life, as he attended the Wimbledon 2025 tournament in London this week.

"I'm just enjoying life in the slow lane. I mean, it sounds weird saying I'm retired when I'm 35 years old, but retirement from at least the world I was living in...so it's cool," Ricciardo told Daily Mail.

However, his bushy beard look caught the fans' attention as they shared their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"That’s a breakup look, bbg," a fan said.

"Retirement looks good on him NGL," a user commented.

. @SD0793971955791 LINK Retirement looks good on him NGL

An emotional fan also said that F1 is not the same without Ricciardo's presence.

"F1 is not the same without him," a comment read.

"Looks like he's ready to direct a film," another user commented.

Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull in 2023 as a reserve driver and was given an opportunity to race for sister team Racing Bulls. However, after inconsistent performances, the team sacked him following the 2024 Singapore GP.

However, the Aussie was linked to a potential comeback with Cadillac, but no confirmation has been released from either the driver or the team.

Daniel Ricciardo opens up on life after F1 retirement

Daniel Ricciardo at the Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo was fired by Racing Bulls following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, and he failed to secure a seat for the 2025 season. However, despite the fallout, the Aussie is enjoying his retirement life.

He recently attended the karting championship in Buckmore Park, and while speaking to F1's official website, he said:

“To be at the kart track… it’s my first time at a racetrack since, I guess, Singapore, so quite a few months now. But it’s cool to see the kids… this is why I started karting. I think now that I’m a bit removed from it and life is not as chaotic, it’s nice to remember what it was like to be at the start of the career. We all have idols and heroes."

While Daniel Ricciardo is having fun off the track, Cadillac, the 11th team, is yet to finalize its drivers' lineup for its debut season in 2026.

