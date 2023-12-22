"That's been the case for last few years": Former driver calls Lando Norris the "best driver in F1" without a win

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok recently said that Lando Norris was the "best driver" on the grid without a race win.

The McLaren driver has stood on the podium seven times, claiming P2 on six occasions in the 2023 season. However, a race win has eluded Norris, with the races in Monza 2021 and Singapore 2023 remaining his best chances yet.

While appearing on the Sky Sports podcast, Karun Chandhok heaped praises on Lando Norris for his performances in the 2023 season which helped him finish P6 in the drivers championship, and hailed him as the best driver without a win, saying:

"That's been the case for the last few years, I mean he is the best driver in F1 without a win. Yeah, there is no doubt about that particular stat. He had a few qualifying errors in Mexico, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi but what was really impressive was that he recovered from them."

He added:

"If you look at the race in Mexico, which was "The Drive of the Season", started from the back of the grid and coming through the pack there wasn't any luck involved as it was absolute pace and overtaking and he came through to get really solid points."

Lando Norris speaks about McLaren's "bigger changes" ahead of the 2024 season

The McLaren driver previewed the 2024 season for the team and stated that they are in a better position to tackle bigger challenges in the coming season.

Speaking with PlanetF1, Lando Norris said:

“I expect some bigger changes than we’ve had over the last year. I feel like we’ve been in a place, now more than ever, where we can tackle more things at once. If you’re still last, you kind of try to focus a little more on one thing, just making the car a little bit quicker."

He added:

“Now I think we’re in a much better position. Now we can focus on some of the finer details, but details we’ve not really been able to improve much at all over the last five years. Things that I would love to have more of as a driver and I think suited me more as a driver. I think now we’re more capable than everyone trying to focus on them and improve them."

It will be fascinating to see if Lando Norris and McLaren improve in the 2024 season and potentially challenge for race wins throughout the year as well as finish higher than P4 in the Constructors Championships.