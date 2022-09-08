"That’s costing them so much lap time"- Former F1 champion explains why Mercedes won't be in 'hunt for win' at Italian GP

Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg reckons his former team wil not be in the hunt for a win in the Italian GP at Monza this weekend.

Discussing about Mercedes' prospects of contending for a win on Sunday, Rosberg said that the car's penchant to produce excess drag on straights could be their undoing once again.

He said that Mercedes are unlikely to finish ahead of Red Bull and Ferrari this weekend, explaining:

“Monza goes back towards this Spa package, where we saw how quick Red Bull and Max Verstappen were. So I would definitely consider him the absolute top favourite there and Ferrari probably second. Unfortunately, Mercedes, they have this issue that they have such a big drag going down straights."

He added that Mercedes can match Ferrari and Red Bull for downforce at the corners, but their drag down the straights have cost them lap time:

"They have the same downforce in the corners as a Ferrari or Red Bull but so much more drag than them going in the straights," said Rosberg. "And that’s costing them so much lap time when you go to a track like Monza. So I don’t I don’t think Mercedes are going to be in the hunt for win there.”

Mercedes last won at Monza in 2018, where Lewis Hamilton picked up his fifth win.

Mercedes could beat Ferrari for P2 in championship - Nico Rosberg

When asked if he feels Mercedes could beat Ferrari for P2 in the championship, Rosberg responded in the affirmative.

This season, Ferrari have had the better car but have had issues in terms of consistency, reliability and operations. Considering the same, Rosberg feels Mercedes could pip the Italian team for second spot in the constructors' championship.

“It’s a difficult one," said the German. "If I put money (on it), I would go for … let’s go for Mercedes. Just to keep it exciting. You know, I really think they’re gonna ramp it up in the last couple of races and really give them a run for the money at Ferrari.”

The German team had a disappointing weekend at Spa, a track that demands low downforce setup and ability to generate tyre temperature quickly. Those would be the requirements this weekend as well. It will be interesting to see how the two Mercedes drivers - Lewis Hamilton and George Russell - fare on race day.

