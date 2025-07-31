“That’s the Hamilton family”: F1 rookie recalls Lewis Hamilton’s father’s ‘very classy’ gesture

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony, comforted Isack Hadjar after his crash on debut at the Australian GP. The F1 rookie recently came out and recalled the “class” gesture from Hamilton's father.Hadjar finished as the runner-up in the 2024 F2 championship and was promoted to the VCARB seat by Red Bull as Liam Lawson replaced Sergio Perez at the senior team. The French-Algerian driver had a great qualifying session and narrowly missed out on making Q3 on his debut.Hadjar lined up P11 for the start of the Australian GP. The race started under damp conditions, and the VCARB driver lost control of his car on the formation lap. He spun on the exit of Turn 2 as he put the power down on the formation lap and crashed into the barriers, retiring from the race.The VCARB driver was visibly distraught from the crash when Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony, embraced the youngster in the paddock and gave him a hug with a few words of motivation.Isack Hadjar recalled the moment as he watched a video of Hamilton's father talking about the moment when he comforted the VCARB driver and claimed that his “heart sank” seeing the rookie crash on debut.After watching the video, Hadjar responded with (as per a video shared on X):“Well that’s class, that’s the Hamilton family. He [Anthony] knows how hard it is. He has his son who has been through a lot too, so manages to put himself in my place and feel a little of the pain that we feel at the moment. It’s really a very classy gesture on his part.”Isack Hadjar has since then scored 22 points in the 2025 season so far, and is ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson in the F1 standings.Isack Hadjar called Lewis Hamilton and his father, Anthony “classy guys”Lewis Hamilton retired from the 2007 Chinese GP as the Briton went too deep into the pitlane entry and the car got stuck in the gravel trap. Isack Hadjar shared how Anthony suggested that the VCARB driver’s retirement reminded him of Hamilton's retirement at the Chinese GP.“He said it reminded him of Lewis parking the car in the pit entry in Shanghai. It was a nice moment, sharing time with someone like Anthony, the dad of my idol. It was quite a special moment. Lewis Hamilton sent me a message later that day, so they’re really classy guys,” said Isack Hadjar (via F1).Liam Lawson was replaced by Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull just two races into the 2025 season. However, the Japanese driver hasn't fared well in the second Red Bull seat, scoring points in only three races.With Tsunoda's 2026 Red Bull future in question, Isack Hadjar has been reported as a likely replacement for the Japanese driver.