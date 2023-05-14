“That’s what we’ve got to aim to do” - Kevin Magnussen urges Haas to replicate Aston Martin’s leap to the top

Kevin Magnussen hopes that Haas can make the same leap as Aston Martin have in the 2023 season.

The British team is a big talking point around the paddock, as they have made massive gains in performance, so much so that they are only behind runaway reigning world champions Red Bull.

The Danish driver hopes that Haas can replicate the same exploits. According to RaceFans, Magnussen explained how the team knew that they were going to take a step forward in terms of performance.

Although they're happy with results on the track, they want to keep pushing and move up the middle. The Dane explained how Haas would love to take a massive step forward like Aston Martin:

“We knew we were going to take a step with the car this year, and we were confident about that, and it shows on the track. We do have that performance that we were hoping for.

"Other teams have just done a really good job, too. So we’re still in that mix of the midfield. Of course, we would love to be towards the top, taking a big step like Aston Martin. But that’s what we’ve got to aim to do in the future.”

Of course, after seeing Aston Martin skyrocket to the top of the grid, it was evident that other teams will look to do the same, too.

Almost all other midfield teams are analysing the top teams and trying to inculcate certain concepts to close the gap on the frontrunners. Hence, Magnussen urges the American team to work hard to accomplish the same.

Haas team boss could give ultimatum to Kevin Magnussen for poor performance

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner recently explained how he could start to rethink renewing Kevin Magnussen's contract after a few races.

The Danish driver has struggled in 2023, especially compared to his new teammate, Nico Hulkenberg. Although Steiner is relaxed at the moment, he said that he will soon start thinking about Magnussen's future with the team:

“Kevin is not in a happy place at the moment, being behind Nico. In the end, it is all down to performance, but, at the moment, I’m pretty relaxed about it. I want to at least give another five races to see where we are and then start to think about it.”

In 2022, Kevin Magnussen fared well, getting pole position in the Brazilian GP. Moreover, he was miles ahead of his former Haas teammate Mick Schumacher, who was unable to perform well due to several reasons.

It's safe to say that his own pace and change of teammate in 2023 has impacted Kevin Magnussen's performances this season.

