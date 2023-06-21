"That wing was like spaghetti" - Fans react to the last lap battle between Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon

Lando Norris shared a moment of intense racing with Esteban Ocon in the final stages of the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix, during which, he kept reminding his team of an issue about the rear wing of the Alpine in front of him that he was facing.

Norris was fighting a 5-second time penalty at the end of the race, and having to face Ocon ahead of him, he charged. However, he soon noticed that the rear wing of the Alpine was wobbling, almost as if about to break off and fall from the car.

An issue like this can be a serious concern to the safety of the driver, and since the Briton was following Ocon up close, there were chances that the wing could have broken and fallen off the car, which could have even been fatal.

Lando Norris was quick to alert his team about the danger he was facing. Many believe that he kept backing off because of the same and hence, wasn't able to overtake. After Formula 1 posted a clip of the intense battle the duo shared, fans were quick to notice the falling rear wing of the Alpine themselves. Here are some of the best reactions:

"That wing was like spaghetti," a fan tweeted.

"Held on better than his wing did," a user wrote.

"Never seen a wing do that. Bet the FIA will have them "fix" that by next race," another tweet read.

5-second time penalty leaves Lando Norris and McLaren out of points after the Canadian Grand Prix

Although McLaren were looking in somewhat better form during the 2023 Canadian GP and had a good opportunity at grabbing some points, it couldn't happen for them even though Lando Norris finished with a P9 track position. This is because he was given a 5-second time penalty during the race.

The penalty came after the stewards reviewed the safety car restart that was triggered because of debris on the track. It was found that Norris was excessively slow during the safety car after his team ordered both their drivers to pit at the same time. His slow speed made it easier for the team to double-stack their pitstops, and keep their track positions at the same time.

Lando Norris was booked for "unsportsmanlike behavior" and was hence given a 5-second time penalty in the race. Even though he finished P9 on track right behind the Alpine, his position was dropped down to P13. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, made it to P12 on track, and P11 in the finishing position, still out of points.

This leaves team McLaren 27 points short of Alpine in the standings at sixth position.

