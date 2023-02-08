"The 2nd is the 1st of those who lost" - Ferrari CEO has his eyes set on the ultimate prize in F1

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has stated that he wants nothing but the win for the brand in the upcoming season.

The Italian team had a renaissance of sorts last season when it jumped from the midfield to become a front-runner. They started the season with a 1-2 finish as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took the top two spots on the podium.

After winning the first three races of the season, Ferrari took a commanding lead in the championship. However, from that point onwards, their fate took a turn for the worse as the team's performance started to plummet.

Plagued by reliability issues, strategic errors and driver errors, they fell behind challengers Red Bull and lost the title. Their underachievement in terms of the car also led to team boss Mattia Binotto losing his job.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna claimed in a conference with analysts that the brand is looking to win the championship. He said:

"We want to get back to being competitive in the championship of Formula 1. The entire team, together with Fred (Vasseur; ed ) is working relentlessly in that direction.

"The second [place] is the first of those who have lost. We have shown that our competitive advantage has improved during the last season and it was encouraging for us and for the millions of fans to see our riders on the podium. Clearly, our goal is to reach the prize the final."

My goal is to win: New Ferrari team principal

Fred Vasseur has joined the team earlier this year as a replacement for Mattia Binotto. The former Alfa Romeo team principal has a serious task on his hand as he has to take a team that has not won a title since 2008 to the ultimate prize.

In his first speech to the team's employees, Vasseur claimed that him joining the team had little to do with the finances and more to do with him wanting to win the title with them. He said:

"If you are a tennis player, you want to participate in Wimbledon, if you are in Formula 1 you want to win with Ferrari. Now I have to do it. Discussing the economic aspect wasn't difficult, because I'm motivated by the challenge and not by the money. My goal to win."

It will be interesting to see how Vasseur fares with the team. He has a strong lineup of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc that will help him achieve strong results if the car is good.

