"The aim is to be front runners all the time": Charles Leclerc lays out the target for the 2024 F1 season

Charles Leclerc stated that Ferrari's primary goal for the 2024 season was to return to becoming consistent front-runners on the grid. Speaking in a team statement at the launch of their 2024 F1 car, the SF-24, the Monegasque felt their new car had improved on many of the issues present in the present car.

Throughout the 2023 season, Charles Leclerc had often explained to media, including Sportskeeda, of the understeer present in their car. He had also explained that their car had a tendency to be inconsistent in terms of driveability and balance. Speaking about the new SF-24 at the launch of the car, the Ferrari driver felt that it had taken a step forward in solving those issues.

Commenting on the Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc said:

“I like the look of the car a lot, including the white and yellow parts on the bodywork. But of course, what really interests me is how it will perform on track, as that’s all that matters. The SF-24 ought to be less sensitive and easier to drive and for us drivers that’s what you need in order to do well."

He added:

I expect the car to be a step forward in several areas and from the impression I formed in the simulator I think we’re where we want to be. This season the aim is to be front runners all the time and I want to give our fans plenty to cheer about, by dedicating race wins to them.”

Ralf Schumacher hits at Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton rivalry at Ferrari

Ralf Schumacher recently opined that Lewis Hamilton would have to fight for the top spot at Maranello whe he moves to Ferrari in 2025.

The former F1 driver reckoned that the Briton will surely try to occupy the primary driver position at the team, but Leclerc's extended tenure at the team would make it difficult for him. The German also added that the nature of Ferrari's 2025 car might end up determining the pecking order.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Schumacher said:

“When Hamilton is at Ferrari he will try to be the team’s number one, but I think he will have to fight for it because Leclerc has been there for a long time. The most important thing is what the drivers want. Lewis needs a stable car, while Charles can drive an unstable car. It remains to be seen who will prevail. 2024 will be a very difficult year for Ferrari and Mercedes.”