“The atmosphere in the team has never been more united”: Ferrari boss John Elkann talks about Scuderia’s fantastic outing at Saudi Arabia GP

Ferrari CEO John Elkann said he is happy with the team's performance in Saudi Arabia, as the Italian team secured its second podium in a row.

The Italian-American has been instrumental behind the scenes for the team as he was influential in bringing Lewis Hamilton to the Prancing Horses for the 2025 season.

While reflecting on Ferrari's performance in the 2024 season's first two races, which have seen Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc achieve a P3 each behind the Red Bull duo, Elkann praised the drivers, including Ollie Bearman.

"Fireworks for Ferrari, it was a very good race. We got a podium, Leclerc got the fastest lap, and Ollie got points on his debut. Great team spirit as well with Carlos supporting the team despite his physical condition, the atmosphere in the team has never been more united. We are all working to improve, and we will enjoy this encouraging result," Elkann said.

Ferrari team boss analyzes Charles Leclerc's podium in Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said that Charles Leclerc paid the price in the early stages of the race, as he did not have any clean air to their real pace.

As per F1.com, Vassuer spoke about Leclerc's first podium and said:

"With Charles today, I think we paid the price a little bit in the first part of the race of not being in clean air. Unfortunately, after the pit stop, he lost time with Lando Norris and so he was unable to get close enough to Sergio Perez to try and make the most of the five-second penalty handed out to the Mexican."

Vasseur added that the Italian team had progressed in tire degradation in the 2024 season, saying:

"Overall, Charles produced a solid race and when he had a clear track ahead of him he was able to match the pace of the Red Bulls to the extent that he set the fastest lap at the very end. We have to put our rivals under pressure if we want to beat them and today, we didn’t manage it. The good news is that we have made progress in terms of the tires and had minimal degradation."

It will be interesting to see if Ferrari can challenge Red Bull in the races in the coming weeks to further cement themselves as the second-best team behind the world champions.