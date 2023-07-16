“The Audi project is really interesting”- Valtteri Bottas is trying to be part of German team’s F1 project

Alfa-Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has expressed interest in being a part of the Audi Project which will enter the sport in 2026. The German manufacturer will take over the Hinwil-based outfit and has already brought a minority stake in the team.

The Alfa-Romeo Sauber team will transition into a works outfit once Audi enters F1. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer is already making headlines, with the recruitment of key figures and is currently scouting talent for its driver lineup.

Valtteri Bottas wishes to hang around until the Audi takeover is complete as it could turn out to be a pivotal career move. He is interested in the project, as the takeover could lift up the Sauber outfit from its current F1 nadir.

"For me, the Audi project is really interesting. It’s no lie, that I’m trying to be part of that. I think for me, it would be a big opportunity for my career and it’s definitely interesting." The Finn said in an interview with PlanetF1.

Bottas' future with Alfa Romeo is secure until the end of 2024. He has already expressed his wish to stay in the sport for the foreseeable future and joining the Audi project could put him back at the sharp end of the grid.

"Not yet, it’s still a bit early for that. I’m still signed until the end of next year. So eventually, we’ll have a talk but not yet." he said when asked about his contract situation.

Valtteri Bottas recently joined forces with his former boss Toto Wolff as the latter rejoined his management team. Wolff could play a key role in sorting out Bottas' future.

Audi is looking for an experienced driver for its future driver lineup. Ten-time race winner Bottas could just be the driver they are looking for. He has plenty of experience driving for F1's top team, winning five constructors' titles with Mercedes during his five-year stint with the Silver Arrows.

Valtteri Bottas ditches former teammate and backs Max Verstappen in recent feud

Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were involved in a war of words recently as the former suggested rule changes to halt Red Bull's dominance. Verstappen hit back recalling that no rule changes were made during Hamilton and Mercedes' dominance.

Valtteri Bottas, who was a part of the Silver Arrows during their peak surprisingly backed the Red Bull driver in the argument.

"I think they deserve it. They’ve done a great job with the car. They seem to have a really strong team overall." he said.

"I don’t see a point of trying to limit someone’s performance. I think already, with the regulations nowadays, if you win the Constructors Championship’, you are already then penalized in terms of wind tunnel time." he added.

Bottas reasoned that the situation will stabilize in the longer term as the ATR restrictions will level out the playing field.