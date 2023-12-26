"The only bad luck Stroll has suffered is having Alonso as a teammate": Fans react to Lance Stroll claiming he was unlucky in 2023

Lance Stroll recently claimed that he had a lot of bad luck during the 2023 F1 season. The Canadian was nowhere near his new teammate, Fernando Alonso, who was bagging podiums in the first half of the season. On top of all this, he suffered a major wrist injury right ahead of the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP.

Speaking to Motorsportweek, he initially stated that he suffered a lot of bad luck and missed several opportunities in 2023. He mentioned retiring from the Saudi Arabian GP due to engine issues and having poor qualifying in the Monaco GP. He said:

“It’s been a season with a lot of bad luck, a lot of missed opportunity. I don’t like using the words bad luck, but I think missed opportunities. But I guess it’s bad luck when I think about the failures and stuff. We had races like Saudi [when I was] running P4, engine problem. Monaco qualifying, hitting debris – damage to the car and starting from the mid-pack in Monaco, you lose your weekend.”

As soon as his statement about him being unlucky surfaced on social media platforms, several F1 fans on social media reacted to it. Despite his claims of having bad luck, fans believe that Lance Stroll is simply not on the level of Fernando Alonso.

"The only bad luck Stroll has suffered is having Alonso as a teammate. Alonso is just LEVELS above," was one comment.

"Well he’s got a point, he had few races with bad luck like Saudi when he was running p4 before his engine cocked up and rear wing failure in Suzuka. But even with points there he would have been miles away from Fernando," another fan tweeted.

Lance Stroll ended the season in 10th place with only 74 points, while his teammate, Fernando Alonso, bagged fourth place with 206 points.

Lance Stroll receives high praise from Fernando Alonso

Even though Fernando Alonso obliterated Lance Stroll in terms of point scoring, the former lauded the latter for his level of commitment even in the latter stages of the 2023 F1 season.

As quoted by RacingNews365, Aston Martin's veteran driver said that he was surprised to see Stroll's determination in Brazil and Las Vegas, where he scored decent points for the team by finishing fifth in both races.

"He was so determined to put things back in place again and eventually he did after Mexico, in Brazil, and Las Vegas. This was a surprise to me, to be honest, the level of commitment and the level of motivation that he has, so it is only good news and good things for the team," Alonso said.

Even though the F1 fanbase are feeling that Lance Stroll is nowhere near Alonso, the 42-year-old himself feels that the Canadian is trying his best to deliver.