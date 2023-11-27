F1 2023: Season in Review

The 2023 F1 season is now done and dusted. Max Verstappen is a three-time world champion while Red Bull has claimed its sixth world title. Looking back at the season, it was arguably not a classic. From the very first race, it became clear that Red Bull was just too far ahead of everyone else.

As it turned out, Max Verstappen sealed the title with several races to spare and went on a record-breaking run. If we look at the statistics he has accrued over the year, this is the greatest single season by any driver in the history of the sport.

The records that he has set are going to be hard to beat. The season had a few moments for other teams as well, who made headlines as the year progressed.

So, what are the takeaways from the 2023 F1 season? What have we learned? Who surprised us and who disappointed? Let's take a look at Sportskeeda's official review of the 2023 F1 season.

2023 F1 season: SK's Official review

Driver of the season

This one's quite easy; it's hard to look beyond Max Verstappen for this one. The 26-year-old Dutchman has done a brilliant job this season and his record speaks for themselves. Having the fastest car on the grid surely makes things easier but one still needs to produce the results.

The consistency and the relentless nature with which Max has gone about the season has been admirable, to say the least. With a record of 19 wins and 575 points this season, it is safe to say the Dutchman is a step above everyone else on the F1 grid.

Team of the season

Once again, it's not too hard to claim that Red Bull has been the team of the season. When you win 21 out of 22 races in a season, there aren't too many alternatives left on the grid.

The fact that the team was able to achieve all of this after being allotted less development time is what truly stands out and should make them the favorites next season as well.

Biggest surprise of the season (Driver)

This one has to go to Alex Albon. The Williams driver was considered a solid performer heading into the 2023 F1 season but the way he has now morphed into a team leader is commendable. With Williams planning to make major strides in the future, Albon should be one to watch closely next season.

Biggest surprise of the season (Team)

If this title was handed out after the first few races of the season, then Aston Martin would have perhaps been the right choice. If we do, however, look at the entire season, it's hard to look past McLaren in this category.

After a slow start to the season, failing to perform in the first eight races, they turned it around in spectacular fashion to finish fourth in the constructor's championship with 302 points. It gives them a perfect platform to take the next step in terms of challenging for bigger prizes in the future.

Biggest disappointment of the season (Driver)

When you've lost more than five podiums in the season, be it due to bad luck or silly mistakes, then it is safe to say that the season hasn't gone your way. That is the plight of George Russell, who arguably had his worst F1 season since his debut.

The driver ended the season level with Lewis Hamilton in qualifying but if we look at how he fared in the points standings, it paints a completely different picture. This was a season of learning for Russell and he will be looking to kick things up a notch next time around.

Biggest disappointment of the season (Team)

You're a works team. You're the biggest and the only French representation in F1. You've just finished the previous season as the leader of the midfield and are well-poised to take the next step.

During the season, Aston Martin jumps you, and so does McLaren. To make things worse, the senior management gets rid of the team principal and the sporting director. The technical director leaves for a backmarker team while the CEO is 'reassigned'.

By the end of the year, the team that aspired to be the 'French Ferrari' finishes the season sixth in the championship and does not even have a team principal at the moment. Yes, we're talking about Alpine — the team that was almost the butt of all jokes in F1 this season.

Biggest shock of the season

Could there be a bigger newsmaker in the 2023 F1 season than Daniel Ricciardo waltzing his way to an AlphaTauri seat in Hungary? The driver went out of the sport burnt out, and while there had been a few appearances here and there, no one expected him to return in 2023. Yet, here he was, making his return, and it's safe to say that the media didn't mind the honeybadger's return one bit.