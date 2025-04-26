"The more booing we get, the better we've done": When Sebastian Vettel had a defiant stance against the passionate Ferrari fans

Former four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel once claimed that he was not bothered by the booing of the Tifosi after winning the 2013 Italian Grand Prix. The German driver produced one of the most dominant seasons in F1 history as he went on to win 13 races that year, which included nine consecutive victories in the second half of the year.

One of the most dominant displays happened at Monza International Circuit, where he won from pole position ahead of the Ferrari of Fernando Alonso and his then Red Bull teammate Mark Webber.

Given his dominance in the sport, Vettel was subjected to unfair negativity from fans, especially the Tifosi, who booed him throughout the Italian GP weekend. In his interview with Sky Sports, a defiant Sebastian Vettel told Natalie Pinkham:

"The Tifosi mostly support Ferrari, so it's clear, but I said to the guys before on the in-lap that the more booing we get, the better we've done."

When asked if he was a "nice guy," the Red Bull driver replied:

"Well, I don't know, I'm not trying to be somebody I'm not."

Sebastian Vettel went on to join Ferrari at the beginning of the 2015 season and won 14 races for the Italian team before leaving them at the end of the 2020 season after failing to win an elusive 5th World Championship in his six years.

When Sebastian Vettel reflected upon his time at Ferrari

Former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel previously stated that he believed that his time at Ferrari was a "failure" given that he was unable to achieve his target of winning a championship with the Prancing Horses.

Speaking with F1.com, the 37-year-old reflected on his time ahead of joining Aston Martin and said:

“It is true that I have failed because I set myself the mission of the target to win the world championship with Ferrari, I have failed; I didn’t manage to do that. There are things that I should have done better, things that maybe I should have seen earlier, fights that maybe I shouldn’t have picked.

"But then again, I think everything that happened brought me to where I am now. I think that looking back, they [the fights] weren’t worth fighting. You see what I mean? But again, part of it was probably in my nature, and it was natural to do so, and I think I had a point as well in some of these little fights and battles, whatever, but yeah, I think ultimately that’s how you mature and how you learn.”

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season after his two-year stint with Aston Martin could only yield him a single podium finish in Baku 2021.

