"The boy just goes and finds grip everywhere else": When Max Verstappen's outstanding overtake of Nico Rosberg left Martin Brundle stunned

Max Verstappen pulled off an extraordinary overtake against Nico Rosberg during the 2016 Brazil Grand Prix, leaving commentator Martin Brundle in complete awe. The Dutchman took the outside line in extreme wet conditions to cap a clean overtake and move to P2.

Verstappen made his debut for Red Bull in 2016 after replacing Daniil Kvyat from the Spanish Grand Prix. He had been racing for sister team Toro Rosso since 2014 and gained prominence for his aggressive and fierce driving style.

The Dutchman first unleashed his masterclass during the 2016 Brazil Grand Prix. The race kicked off under extremely wet conditions with water sprays leading to low visibility.

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were leading the race P1 and P2, respectively, before Verstappen caught up to Rosberg in the second half. He saw the outside line open at turn three and lunged for an overtake. However, the risk was huge due to low grip, as one mistake could've proven fatal for the Dutch.

Regardless, Max Verstappen went for the move and completed a clean overtake to take provisional P2. His extraordinary move left commentator Martin Brundle stunned as he said (via Formula 1 on YouTube):

"What confidence. The boy just goes and finds grip everywhere else. He's like, 'Okay, you're going there; I'll just go somewhere else then and see how it is out there.' Absolutely brilliant. He's been rehearsing that; we've been watching him, and right around the outside of turn three, while his rival is nursing the throttle pedal, boom, P2," Brundle said on the F1 broadcast.

Though Verstappen eventually lost his position to end up P3, that overtake earned him overnight fame. His aggressive driving style and fierce mindset were praised by the fans.

After 2016, Max became a mainstay in Red Bull and went on to win four back-to-back championships from 2021 to 2024.

Jos Verstappen opens up on Max Verstappen's composure

Jos Verstappen [L] with son Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen is widely popular for his aggressive and fierce racing mindset. However, at times, he has also shown composure and calmness. In the 2024 season, his composure somewhat helped him retain his championship despite Red Bull hitting rock bottom.

Talking about Max's traits, his father, Jos Verstappen, told Speedweek (via GP Blog):

"It's in his character; you don't learn that. I know I'm not the easiest person to deal with, and I demanded a lot from Max when he was young. But he could handle it all. He has always been very strong mentally. With many victories, he built a huge self-confidence step by step. If you believe in yourself strongly, that never goes away."

Verstappen is building a legacy of his own in F1 with four titles already under his belt at the age of 27. With a lot of racing years still left ahead, Max Verstappen is poised to deliver several record-breaking moments in the future.

