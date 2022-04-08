"The car should hopefully feel pretty good" - Ferrari looking back at previous data 'with a critical eye' to tackle revamped Australian GP circuit

Ferrari is leaning on the data from the last few years at the Australian GP to prepare better for the track. Speaking to the media about the key elements in their preparations for the race, Ferrari's head of vehicle concept, David Sanchez, said:

“Although the layout is faster the underlying nature of the track remains the same. It is still a track which rewards good aero efficiency and traction. This allows us to look back into the data from the last few times we raced there with a critical eye to ensure we consider all the key elements as we tackle free practice.”

He further added, saying:

“We also spent a large amount of time running the new car in the simulator, so when it hits the ground in FP1 in Albert Park the car should hopefully feel pretty good from the drivers’ perspective.”

Albert Park is seeing some changes to the track this season as parts of it have been modified to make the track quicker. There is also an added element of the team's 2022 challenger proving to be a versatile piece of machinery in all conditions this season.

The car was fighting at the front in the Bahrain GP, a track with a good balance of fast and slow speed corners. It did the same in the Saudi Arabian GP as well, a track that is a flat-out high-speed extravaganza.

Ferrari leading the constructors' standings with a 40-point lead

Ferrari has made a commanding start to the 2022 F1 season. The car looks well balanced, the engine is the class of the field, and more than that, both the drivers have been able to extract the maximum possible result from the cars.

The team has four podiums in two races. Bahrain featured a 1-2 finish while Saudi Arabia saw a 2-3 finish, with Charles Leclerc finishing ahead of Carlos Sainz on both occasions. Alongside Red Bull, the Italian outfit seems to have the best package on the grid right now, with Mercedes almost half a second slower than the two teams at the front.

The Italian squad has made some fantastic starts to the season in the past, but their challenge was seen to have fizzled out by mid-season. This marred their title contention in 2017, as well as in 2018. It will be interesting to see how things unravel for the Italian outfit.

