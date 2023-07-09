“The crowd did it”: Lewis Hamilton thanks the fans for achieving his 14th podium of the 2023 F1 British GP

Lewis Hamilton devoted his latest podium to the British fans, taking his 14th podium at Silverstone at the end of the 2023 F1 British GP. The seven-time world champion drove excellently all race long, gaining four positions to finish third in the 52-lap race.

Hamilton had a mediocre qualifying on Saturday, giving him only P7 for Sunday's main race. To make matters worse for the Briton, he went off at Turn 3 on the opening lap, losing two positions. However, the team decided to bring him in at the most opportune moment during the safety car, giving him a shot at P2 on softer tires.

Lando Norris, who finished behind only Max Verstappen in P2, was able to hold off a charging Lewis Hamilton despite being on the hard compound tires. The two Brits fought it out to the end of the race, with the McLaren driver emerging victorious.

Speaking about his 14th appearance on the podium at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton told David Coulthard in Parc Ferme after the race:

"I didn't do it, the crowd did it. Silverstone is an amazing show, we've got the greatest crowd here so big big thank you to everyone. I felt the energy, I felt the support which is the reason we got back up there"

Lewis Hamilton shares latest Mercedes contract extension update

Hamilton claimed that his contract negotiations with Mercedes have gone beyond the salary and tenure stage. While some details are still to be ironed out, we can expect a contract extension for the seven-time world champion any day now.

The Briton's current contract with the team expires at the end of the year, rousing speculation that he might leave the Brackley squad. However, the world champion has claimed that he has no plans of going anywhere else, showing his undying faith in the struggling German team.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently claimed that the Briton's contract talks have now gone past the salary and tenure stage. Hamilton confirmed Wolff's comments this weekend at Silverstone, but there is still no sign of a confirmed contract being announced.

The boy from Stevenage confirmed Wolff's words, saying:

"Yep, that’s correct."

Mercedes' new upgrades have inched them closer to the almighty Bulls, who have won every race so far this year. It will be interesting to watch the Brackley-based team's progress as they slowly make their way back to the top.

