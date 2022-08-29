"The end of a legendary era is near"- Fans fire shots at Lewis Hamilton after his DNF at Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton's crash with Fernando Alonso at the Belgian GP on Sunday did not go down well with fans.

Hamilton took full responsibility for the crash as he endured his firs DNF of the season. The seven-time world champion said that he committed an unintentional mistake while trying to overtake on the outside of Turn 5. He said:

“It was definitely my fault today. Unfortunate, it’s motor racing, I gave it everything. I tried to overtake on the outside of Turn 5, just didn’t leave quite enough space. It wasn’t intentional it just happened."

Fans did not take Hamilton's crash kindly. Here are some reactions on Twitter, with some calling it the 'end of a legendary era':

"I call this shot “The End of a Legendary era is near”. #Hamilton #F1 #BelgianGP"

"Washed up driver"

"Lewis must leave F1 before something bad happens. Max destroyed him mentally last season."

"Suprised he took blame, he loves to blame everyone else"

"I don’t get why this is a bad post. It was a reference to a unfortunate DNF and showing how two of the best drivers ever are near the end of their career against no fault of their own. They both dominated their eras and eras changed. Grow up people."

"I really hate this sky sports interview style where they say "oh this driver said this about you on the radio". Stop trying to stir up more hate and toxicity, we have more than enough of it in F1 already."

"It was my fault, and I paid the price" - Lewis Hamilton on his crash at Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton was very disappointed about his crash in the first lap of the race. He felt the team had a chance to finish in the top four and he had made a good start.

However, with Alonso on his blind spot, the Briton thought he had more room than he actually did, which proved to be his undoing,

"Looking back at the footage, Fernando was in my blind spot and I thought I left more room than I did, so it was my fault, and I paid the price," said Hamilton. " I'm just sorry for the team; we had a chance of P3 and P4 today. The car felt good on the laps to the grid; we'd got it into a good place, and I'd made a good start."

He added that he's now looking forward to a better outing at the Duch GP in Zandvoort next.

"After three weeks away, I was looking forward to racing today, so it's frustrating, but it is what it is," said the Briton. "Right now, my job is to focus on the next race, I need to recuperate and get back on the treadmill."

The track at Zandvoort should suit Mercedes, so the Briton could have a better outing there than he did at Spa.

