"The fact we are in Madrid is not excluding the fact we could stay in Barcelona for the future" - Stefano Domenicali on Barcelona's future in F1

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has clarified that the arrival of the Madrid GP street track does not mean there will be a removal of the traditional circuit in Barcelona.

A few days ago, F1 announced that they would go racing in Madrid in 2026. A unique circuit, containing both street and dedicated racing sections, will be constructed. This sparked several questions about the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which could be replaced.

Speaking to F1.com, however, Domenicali said that Madrid's addition to the race calendar does not necessarily mean that Barcelona's conventional track will be completely removed. He assured that the sport has a great relationship with Barcelona and is planning to expand its collaboration with the classic track.

"For the avoidance of doubt and to clarify here, the fact we are in Madrid is not excluding the fact we could stay in Barcelona for the future. Looking ahead, there are discussions in place to see if we can really extend our collaboration with Barcelona, with whom we have a very good relationship, for the future," he said.

Domenicali also claimed that Spain is becoming a major player in the F1 market, which it was not in the past:

"Spain was a market that, just a couple of years ago, was not in the center of our eyes. Now it is very important."

The Madrid GP track will be constructed around the IFEMA center in the city. It will be around 5.474km long, with 20 proposed turns. Even though the proposed track will have conventional track sections, it is mostly referred to as a street track.

Only time will tell how both Madrid and Barcelona tracks will be accommodated in the race calendar. In the past, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has served as a testing ground for the sport, with plenty of pre-season testing being conducted on the track.

F1 CEO paints a thrilling picture of Fernando Alonso winning in the upcoming Madrid GP

While hyping up the new Madrid street circuit, Stefano Domenicali wondered how thrilling the spectacle will be if Fernando Alonso manages to win the race. Since Alonso is one of the most successful Spanish racing drivers, his victory in Madrid would be massive for the crowd.

Speaking to a small group of media at the IFEMA center, where the Madrid GP was announced, Domenicali said (as per AS.com):

"Can you imagine Fernando winning in Madrid? I can only think that this can happen here in Madrid."

So far, Alonso has won two races in Spain, one in 2006 and the other in 2013. The 2013 Spanish GP was notably his last win in F1.