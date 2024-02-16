"The first time I've seen Nicole?": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton mistakenly mentioning ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger during the Mercedes car launch

During the Mercedes W15 car launch, Lewis Hamilton accidentally blurted out his ex-girlfriend's name, Nicole Scherzinger, while addressing the car.

In the car launch event, Hamilton initially said 'Nicole' instead of the word 'car'. He immediately corrected himself and claimed that it was the first time he saw the W15 come together.

"This is the first time I have seen Nicole-- the car come together," Hamilton said.

As soon as the car launch ended, several F1 fans took to the X social media platform to talk about the moment when Lewis Hamilton accidentally mentioned his ex-girlfriend.

They posted clips of it on X, and many reacted to it as well. They were surprised to see the Brit mistakenly say 'Nicole' instead of 'car'. Some even speculated that the Mercedes star might be missing her and that his eyes looked like he had been crying.

"Am I hearing things or did he say 'THIS IS THE FIRST TIME I'VE SEEN NICOLE' ??!!!!"

"He misses her," a fan wrote.

Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger were together from 2007 to 2015. They were frequently seen with each other at various events and fashion shows. Nicole also attended several races and supported Hamilton from his team garage. However, their relationship went through several ups and downs, with them breaking up and patching up on several occasions.

Former McLaren staff on how sad Lewis Hamilton was after separating from Nicole Scherzinger

Former McLaren Communications Director Matt Bishop recently spoke about how Lewis Hamilton felt after splitting with his partner, Nicole Scherzinger. Both shared a strong bond for eight years before breaking up in 2015. Speaking to BBC, Bishop claimed that Hamilton was down after splitting up with Nicole in 2011 and that he truly loved her.

“He was very upset about that. He did love Nicole.”

Though the real reason behind their final breakup is still unknown, there were rumors that Hamilton was not ready to tie the knot, something that Nicole was expecting.

While Hamilton has been reportedly linked with various celebrities, none of them have been officially confirmed by the seven-time world champion.