"The girlfriend effect on Mick Schumacher needs to be studied": Fans react as Mick Schumacher's Instagram reel goes viral

Mick Schumacher was recently seen in an adorable video with his girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic. Despite leaving F1 after two seasons, the German is one of the most famous racing drivers in the world, one of the reasons being that he's the son of legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher.

Mick and his partner have been seen in several pictures and videos in the past, but their recent Instagram reel has fans swooning over them. In a trending video posted by Hasanovic, she and Mick did a pose, after which the former F1 driver gave her a high five. They performed this move in different locations with different attires, which many found cute.

After Mick's departure from F1, many fans feel that his appearance and overall persona have changed drastically. Hence, when they witnessed the trendy video, there were many talks around the couple, particularly around the young German.

People commented with heartwarming messages on the viral reel, with one tweeting:

"The girlfriend effect on Mick Schumacher needs to be studied bc oh my god"

The young Schumacher is a reserve and simulator driver for the Mercedes F1 team. Moreover, he will also take part in the 2024 WEC series with Alpine in the hypercar class.

F1 pundit feels former Haas team principal did not bring the best out of Mick Schumacher

F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels Mick Schumacher's true potential was not properly unlocked and nurtured by Haas' former team principal, Guenther Steiner.

The young German raced for two seasons on the American team, when Steiner was still the team principal. On his own YouTube channel, Windsor said:

"I don't think he got the best from Mick Schumacher, for example. I think there was a little bit too much, from what I gather, a little bit too much shouting and screaming and not enough, you know, let's keep things calm and get the best qualities ... highlight the best qualities of the drivers we've got."

Michael Schumacher's son only scored 12 points in two years of racing in F1.