"The goal is to win with Ferrari": Frederic Vasseur fires warning to rivals Mercedes and Red Bull

Fred Vasseur, Ferrari's new team principal, has outlined the goal that the team will be working towards in the upcoming seasons: winning the world championships.

Vasseur's comments will confirm to the rest of the field, including title challengers Mercedes and Red Bull, that the Scuderia intend to continue competing for titles like in the 2022 season.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, the 54-year-old stated that there is a lot to achieve with the team, and the main thing they will be focusing on is the championships. He said:

"For me the goal is not to be at Ferrari, the goal is to win with Ferrari, it's the top. For me, the finish line is not to be here, but it will be the day we are able to win."

Fred Vasseur replaced Mattia Binotto at Ferrari as their team principal after the Italian resigned after a disappointing campaign. Though the team enjoyed a good start to the 2022 season, there were reliability and strategic issues in the team that caused them to lose both the driver's and constructor's championships to Red Bull.

Vasseur started working with the team during the initial days of January and is looking forward to winning titles with the team. In the short time he has spent with Ferrari, he has made it clear he wants to bring the prancing horse back to its glory days.

Vasseur considers working for Ferrari as his biggest challenge

The French team principal is a veteran of motorsports. Before joining the Scuderia, he worked in the same post for Alfa Romeo.

Moving from a modest team like Alfa Romeo to a side expected to compete for championships is a huge shift, and the Frenchman feels the same. He stated that working with the Scuderia is his biggest challenge because of the expectations everyone has. He said:

"But certainly at Ferrari you are more exposed, expectations are very high, but it is part of the nature and history of this team. We are one of the three top teams, we have very clear objectives regarding the world championships, drivers and manufacturers."

He also recently revealed that neither driver will be assigned the number one role at the start of the season. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start the season on an equal-footing. He also stated that the reliability of their 2023 challenger looks promising, which will be revealed on February 14.

