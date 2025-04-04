"The guy is on a mission to dethrone Jacques Villeneuve": Fans react to F1 pundit claiming tension between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in China

F1 fans have reacted hilariously to Ralf Schumacher's comments about Lewis Hamilton being at loggerheads with Ferrari after the Chinese Grand Prix. The former driver has claimed that the British driver would not be used to being told to drive quicker by his team.

Hamilton suffered from a roller coaster of emotions during the Chinese Grand Prix, as the 40-year-old won his first race with Ferrari in the Sprint race, but had a poor outing during the main race, as he was outdriven by teammate Charles Leclerc, who had a broken front wing. F1 pundit Schumacher also made a comment about this new situation Hamilton finds himself in.

PlanetF1 reported a comment made by the 49-year-old about Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari, claiming that the Briton would not be used to being asked to go quicker by his team, as his teammate appeared quicker behind him during the Chinese Grand Prix.

"I think that annoyed him, and there was some tension. Hamilton wasn’t used to being told to drive fast on the teammate’s side."

Fans have reacted to this comment by Schumacher, with one user even comparing the German to Jacques Villeneuve, saying:

"Ralf has incredible free time recently lol the guy is on a mission to dethrone Jacques Villeneuve"

"Somebody's so obsessed with talking about Lewis I see 💀 get a life bro"

"Ralf Schumacher is always throwing bulls**t," exclaimed yet another user.

While some simply criticized Schumacher's views, others were left confused about what he was actually trying to say.

"What is this guy on about and why does he have a opinion on everything," questioned one fan.

"What does that even mean?" asked another fan.

"Ralf wasn’t used to driving fast so I’m not sure what he’s on about," said another user.

Lewis Hamilton's performance against Charles Leclerc made no difference in the end though, as both Ferrari drivers were eventually disqualified after the race. Hamilton's car's rear skid block thickness was under the required limit, while Leclerc's car was a kilogram underweight, when weighed after the race.

Lewis Hamilton explains the effect double DQ in China had on the Ferrari team

Lewis Hamilton on the Friday ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts after his Chinese Grand Prix disqualification, and was impressed by his Ferrari team's approach at dealing with the situation. The Italian team arrived in Japan sitting fifth in the constructors' standings.

Hamilton shared what transpired within the Ferrari camp in the time between the round two and three of the 2025 season, sharing that the team took a constructive approach to dealing with the setbacks in Shanghai two weeks ago.

"I didn’t feel too bummed or anything from the disqualification. Those are the times you learn the most as a team and I was really impressed. It was really interesting to see how the team dealt with it, and they were just really constructive and everyone remained positive, so we just move on," said Hamilton [via Formula1.com]

The 7x F1 world champion will be looking to tap into the same kind of form this weekend that he found on the Friday of the last round, as he dragged his car to the Sprint pole position, and followed it up with the Sprint win on the Saturday in Shanghai.

