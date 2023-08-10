“The hug...the body heat”: Charles Leclerc and girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux’s summer break exploits melt hearts on the internet

Charles Leclerc was seen with his rumoured partner Alexandra Saint Mleux as the two shared a close moment around the waters. The two have been seen together quite a few times now and Mleux was also present at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year.

Their picture together spread like wildfire on Twitter (X) as fans delighted themselves over Leclerc and Mleux's pictures. There were a lot of reactions, such as this one, who was too much in love with the hug the couple shared in the pictures.

"the hug...the body heat THIS IS SO CUTE LIKE I NEED THIS TOO PLS PLS PLS."

Jia @sainz_f1 the hug...the body heat OMFG THIS IS SO CUTE LIKE I NEED THIS TOO PLS PLS PLS

"Why am I blushing and kicking feet? They're so cute"

irene⁷⟭⟬🆑 @Junnie2707 @bliss_n16 Why am I blushing and kicking feet? They're so cute

jesse @jesse_leclerc16 @bliss_n16 they are literally goals

"STOPPP THEY'RE SO CUTE."

Not much is known about Alexandra Saint Mleux, but from what is apparent, she hails from Italy and is 21 currently. It has also been mentioned at several places that she is currently in Paris, France, studying Art History.

This is the first time that Charles Leclerc has been rumoured to be in a relationship with someone ever since he announced his breakup with Charlotte Sine in December 2022. The two were together for over three years and their breakup was a heartbreak to fans.

Charles Leclerc reveals he had suspicions over SF-23 from the pre-season testing

Ferrari was almost at the top during the previous Formula 1 season and was the contender for the world championship. After a long wait, the team had finally developed a car that was competitive enough to battle for world championships. However, due to strategic blunders, reliability and later development, the team lost out to Red Bull. Charles Leclerc finished the season in second place.

The 2023 season was supposed to carry the momentum from the past season but with the change in the floor regulations for 2023, a lot of the development had to be replanned and the team has subsequently been losing out.

Charles Leclerc revealed recently, as GPBlog quoted, that there was something wrong with the SF-23 since the pre-season testing in Bahrain:

"During the first test laps, there was a strange feeling. Something didn't feel right at all in the balance of the car. Only later did I discover that the performance also left something to be desired."

With a new team principal and a major restructuring of the team, they are trying to get back into the fight. The 2023 season, in any case, is evidently out of reach for the Prancing Horse.

They could improvise in the remaining season and perhaps get in the top three, but there needs to be a lot of development for the 2024 car. Charles Leclerc has reportedly signed a new deal with the team, so it is apparent that he trusts the plan.