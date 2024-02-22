"The intro is gonna suck isn't it?": Fans react to the 2024 F1 official drivers' group photo

The official F1 account on X recently shared a group photo of all 20 drivers ahead of the start of the 2024 F1 season.

The picture was taken during the first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, on a large set with colorful boxes. While some drivers stood on top of the boxes, others sat on them, and some even stood beside them.

Soon after the picture was posted on X, several fans reacted to it. Most were left unimpressed by the overall setup and opined that the 2024 introduction video would not be appealing enough. One fan wrote:

"The intro is gonna suck isn't it?"

Here are some of the best reactions:

A few fans were pleased to see Lewis Hamilton sitting in front of every other driver.

"The way that king in the front sitting fabulously," a fan wrote.

Another humorously mentioned how George Russell was made to stand on a box even though he's so tall. They also noted how short Lando Norris looked standing beside Russell.

"George is already tall and you guys made him stand on a stool to look taller than ever," the fan wrote.

F1 pundit feels 4 teams could challenge Red Bull in the 2024 season

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz believes that four teams could challenge Red Bull this season.

Ahead of the first day of pre-season testing, Kravitz told Sky Sports that Mercedes, McLaren, Ferrari, and even Aston Martin could potentially compete with Red Bull.

"Mercedes is a question mark, McLaren is a question mark, the Ferrari is a bit of a question mark as well, and the Aston Martin is a question mark as well," Kravitz said. "So we have potentially got four cars challenging the Red Bull Racing. Hopefully, fingers crossed, both for Sainz and Leclerc and as much as everybody else, they are only going to be a tenth of a second in it per lap. That would produce a competitive racing season."

At the end of the first day of pre-season testing, Max Verstappen topped the timing sheets in both the morning and evening sessions. Even though lap times during testing do not matter too much, the Red Bull driver was well ahead of the rest.