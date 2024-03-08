"The intrusion on my family is now enough" - Christian Horner praises wife Geri Halliwell for her unwavering support during the Red Bull probe

Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner stated that his family had been through a difficult period amidst the investigation and probe involving him. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda in Jeddah, the Briton felt there was too much scrutiny of his marriage and intrusion into his family life.

Horner highlighted that the reason there was much focus on him was because he was the only name mentioned in the investigation. He wished to move on from the matter as the investigation had ended internally within the company and the matter was dismissed. The Red Bull CEO claimed that the KC (King’s Counsel) lawyer interviewed all parties involved and conducted a thorough independent investigation.

Speaking in the team principal’s press conference ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, Horner said:

“Well, look, it's obviously been a very trying period. I'm married and have three children. And when that intrusion includes your children and the scrutiny is placed on my marriage… I'm very fortunate that I have a beautiful family and a very supportive wife. And, you know, I'm the only one that has been named in this. So, of course, it's very trying. It's very challenging, because when there's children involved, when there's families, parents, etcetera involved, it's not pretty. And the reality is that there was a grievance that was raised.”

“It was dealt with in the most professional manner by the group, not by Red Bull Racing, but by the owners of Red Bull Racing, Red Bull GmbH, that appointed an independent KC that is one of the most reputable KCs in the land. He took time to investigate fully, all of the facts. He interviewed all of the people involved, together with others of interest. He looked at everything. He had all of the facts. And he came to a conclusion where he dismissed the grievance."

“As far as I'm concerned, as far as Red Bull is concerned, we move on and we look to the future. And you know, my wife has been phenomenally supportive throughout this, as have my family. But the intrusion on my family is now enough and we need to move forward and to focus on what we're here for. And I'm sorry for these three gentlemen that they're not here talking about their cars and drivers today. But it is time now to focus on why we're here which is to go Formula 1 racing.”

Red Bull team boss refuses to comment on Jos Verstappen’s involvement in the controversy

The Red Bull Racing team principal also refused to comment on whether Jos Verstappen was too involved in the investigation and its aftermath in the same press conference. On whether his comments were a distraction, the Briton felt that the former F1 driver played a big role in his son Max Verstappen's career.

He felt both Verstappens were unique, independent characters and refrained from commenting on their driver and parent dynamic. Praising the triple champion and his achievements, Horner pointed out the Dutchman's growth and maturity as an individual over the years.

Asked if Jos’ involvement in the matter was too much and made the subject a distraction from the sport, the Red Bull Racing CEO said:

“Look obviously, Max's father has played a key role in his career and getting him to Formula 1. But obviously, Jos is his own man. Max is his own man as well. And we've seen him go from being a teenager when he joined us to now, very much a young man, that's achieved what he has. So it's not for me to comment on relationships between fathers and drivers. They're all unique between the different individuals.”

Lewis Hamilton had also commented on the parental involvement and dynamic with drivers as he spoke on Wednesday ahead of the Saudi Arabian race weekend. The Briton felt every driver had a unique bond with their parents, similar to Horner's comments.

From Horner's comments in the press conference where he was bombarded by questions surrounding the investigation, it was clear he no longer wished to address the matter and drew a line under the subject for now. He also confirmed to Sportskeeda with certainty that the Dutch champion will continue to race with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.