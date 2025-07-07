"The Italian press are a match made in heaven with the Cult": Fans react as Italian media demands Ferrari to "listen to Lewis Hamilton"

Lewis Hamilton's streak of podiums at the Silverstone Circuit came to an end as his first outing with Ferrari resulted in a P4 at his home race. However, the Briton was the lead Scuderia driver at the British GP, leading to an Italian publication urging the team to listen to the seven-time champion, which was viewed with grim eyes by fans.

The 40-year-old joined the Maranello-based squad after years of competing at the top level of F1. He amassed seven world titles and 105 race wins along the way, which led people to attach hopes that Hamilton would bring back the championship glory to the Italian giant.

However, since the start of the 2025 season, Charles Leclerc has had the upper hand in the intra-team battle. But this changed at the British GP weekend, where the Briton outqualified the Monegasque on Saturday and finished the race way up the road in fourth in comparison to Leclerc's 14th-place result.

Subsequently, an Italian publication wrote an article on how Ferrari needs to listen to Hamilton to get its wheels back on track:

However, some fans were discontent with such an idea and wrote:

"The Italian press are a match made in heaven with the Cult, so fickle and gullible. So, let's back a man that got one up in interchangeable conditions over the guy that's been the barometer for just about the entire season, clowns the lot of you! Lol."

SaxonKing85 @SaxonKing85 LINK The Italian press are a match made in heaven with the Cult, so fickle and gullible. So, let's back a man that got one up in interchangeable conditions over the guy that's been the barometer for just about the entire season, clowns the lot of you! Lol

"Come on, you can’t build the future around a 40 yo guy! If you don’t trust LEC try to hire VER and/or a very young one (ANT/BEA), everything else is just senseless," one fan wrote.

"Next year, guys. This year is for aura farming and behind-the-scenes changes. Total dominance begins next year. Patience," another fan jibed at Ferrari.

Meanwhile, others heeded the idea and wrote:

"They need new people in that team, certainly lewis needs a new engineer," one netizen wrote.

"The 2026 car is 85% developed. I hope that Hamilton ideas were already introduced to the car's design," another netizen wrote.

"We have been preaching about after China Sprint….Ferrari egotistic!! 🤦🏾‍♂️," a third netizen wrote.

Lewis Hamilton finished mere seconds behind Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber at the British GP.

Lewis Hamilton opens up on the difficult nature of the Ferrari SF-25 after the British GP

Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth for his home race in Britain. He initially hoped to continue his podium streak at the track as a record-setting 10th victory around the home of F1 seemed out of bounds.

Though he looked to be commanding the prancing horse much better than his teammate at the race, the 40-year-old was still suffering with limitations as he later revealed (via BBC):

"The car was unbelievably tricky to drive."

On the other hand, Hamilton's P4 finish helped him close the gap to Charles Leclerc in the standings down to 28 points.

