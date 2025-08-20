“The ladies man”: Fans react as Lewis Hamilton gets spotted with Hollywood divas

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been spotted with world-renowned actresses like Anya Taylor-Joy and Nina Dobrev during the ongoing summer break. In line with this, his die-hard fans have come up with their reactions via social media.Lewis Hamilton did not have the best of times in the first half of the 2025 F1 season. After 14 rounds, he has yet to amass a podium for Ferrari in a full-fledged Grand Prix and is sitting in sixth place in the drivers' standings. Hamilton has so far managed only 109 points in comparison to his teammate Charles Leclerc's 151.Moreover, in the last race (Hungarian Grand Prix) before the ongoing summer break, he didn't even secure a top ten finish. The current time off from F1 is every driver's opportunity to unwind for a bit, and Hamilton is doing the same thing.With him getting spotted with top actresses like Anya Taylor-Joy and Nina Dobrev, fans have come up with their reactions. A particular fan via X wrote:&quot;Lewis the ladies man.&quot;Another fan via the same platform has had the following to say:&quot;Leave him alone. He deserves some entertainment, without paparazzi around.&quot;Here are some of the other reactions:&quot;I’m convinced Lewis Hamilton hugs are the best in the world.&quot; A fan wrote.&quot;He just operates in a different world, no wonder everybody is jealous.&quot; Another added.&quot;Damnn.&quot; Another added.The 2025 F1 season will return to the television screens from the 29th of August onwards with Round 16, the Dutch Grand Prix.&quot;Lewis Hamilton is very self-critical&quot;: Ferrari boss Fred VasseurF1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Sprint &amp; Qualifying - Source: GettyWhile fans have reacted to Lewis Hamilton spending some time with top actresses during the ongoing F1 summer break, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has given his take on the former's 'self-critical' nature. After the qualifying session in Budapest, where the former was knocked out in Q2, he deemed himself useless.Back then, via an interaction with Sky Sports, he added:&quot;It’s me every time. I’m useless, absolutely useless.&quot;In line with this, Fred Vasseur believes that sometimes he is too hard on himself and Ferrari's 2025 challenger, the SF-25. Vasseur said the following via Racingnews365:&quot;Build on the fact that he has already taken the first step. Don't let things like what happened in Budapest get you down. Lewis is very self-critical. He is always extreme in his reactions. Sometimes he is too hard on the car, sometimes on himself.&quot;The 2025 F1 season has only 10 Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. From Zandvoort onwards, Lewis Hamilton would eye consistent performances in the SF-25 to get his confidence up in the car. In 2024, the Brit managed an P8 finish in the Dutch GP driving for Mercedes.