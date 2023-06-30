"The level of journalism in Spain is low": Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz blast reports of friction between the two drivers

Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz did not hold back in their sharp criticism of the Spanish media and their comments about the pair's relationship.

The two Spaniards have been longtime friends, with Sainz calling Fernando Alonso his racing hero on several occasions. But there have been several reports in the media this season about an alleged fallout with the duo as they have gone to fight closer on the track.

Alonso was quick to dismiss these claims in the pre-race press conference, saying:

"No, no, for sure. I mean, we were, maybe not this year, but many times and as Carlos said before, we know each other for a very, very long time and we are good friends, inside the circuit and outside as well. And as you said, you know, there are many stupid things and this year because I have a competitive car and we are fighting close together on track, as you said, in Spain, we are like this."

He added:

"We have to accept, us, and we have to unfortunately know that the level of journalism in Spain is low. Not for you. But generally. So that's the way it is. That's why, you know, we are not often in Spain, unfortunately. And we try to avoid our country, unfortunately, for many things.

Carlos Sainz comments on his relationship with Fernando Alonso

The Ferrari driver also stated that he had no issues with the Aston Martin driver and took some shots at the Spanish media as well, saying:

"I agree. I think you guys can even tell, it's not like we need to be in a press conference to prove it or to show it. I think also if you look at when we are in Drivers’ Parade or around the paddock, you can just tell the relationship is like it's always been with me and Fernando. It's true that this year we are more… There's more competition because we are fighting for similar positions, but that for me always stays on track and will always stay on track."

He added:

"And I know how to separate the track to the outside of the track. I think I've always been good at it. Fernando has always been good at it. We are both obviously mature enough to know that, and we're just going to try and enjoy the moment because it's a good moment for Spain, a good moment for Formula 1 in Spain."

Carlos Sainz further stated:

"The interest that we have is huge. And to spoil it with stupid stuff that might come out is I think not worth it. But honestly, it’s not worth even giving my attention and commenting on it. Because it's giving importance and attention to people or someone that just doesn't know or just wants to do something bad, so I'll leave it there."

Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz fans can rest assured there is no fallout between the Spanish duo.

