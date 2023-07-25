The Lewis Hamilton-backed Brad Pitt starter Hollywood movie put on hold amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike

The Lewis Hamilton-produced and Brad Pitt starrer 'APEX GP' has been put on hold for filming amidst the SAG-AFTRA writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood.

The F1-based movie and its filming have been a talking point in the sport ever since the idea was finalized and Lewis Hamilton became attached to the project. The crew had even recently shot some scenes of the movie at the British GP in Silverstone and at the Hungaroring in Budapest.

As per some reports, the movie has been put on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike which has halted the production of many movies in Hollywood. There was some confusion amidst the strike as to why the movie was being shot at the Hungarian GP weekend and the effect the strike might have on it.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris also walked off-set as part of the SAG-AFTRA strike. They were meant to film a scene in Zandvoort but both Damson and Brad’s presence is still on hold. The production crew’s return to the paddock after F1’s summer break will all depend on the outcome of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Lewis Hamilton speaks on the filming process of 'APEX GP'

The seven-time world champion has been involved heavily in the making of the movie and claimed that he was nervous when the filming began. Lewis Hamilton said, as per Autosport:

“I was here a week or two before Austria, watching Brad practice. And it's massively exciting to see it all coming together. And to know that we're finally starting to film this weekend, it's like there's nerves naturally because it's something we've been working on for so long."

"And we want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about. So that's our goal. I hope we can do you proud.”

The Brit also thanked the F1 organization for their openness about the project and added:

“I've been really incredibly grateful to them. I don't know if this would have been possible 10-plus years ago when the old management was in place. They wouldn't have perhaps seen this as an important step in terms of the sport’s growth. And the fact that we will have all the original characters that are actually on the grid, and then Brad, is pretty cool.”

It will be interesting to see when the project gets back to shooting after the summer break.