  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • “The Lewis Hamilton effect”: Fans react as F1 movie makes Hollywood history

“The Lewis Hamilton effect”: Fans react as F1 movie makes Hollywood history

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Aug 11, 2025 14:46 GMT
Apple Original Films &amp; Warner Bros. Pictures &quot;F1&quot; World Premiere - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton at Apple Original Films & Warner Bros. Pictures "F1" World Premiere - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton co-produced the F1 Movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, directed by Top Gun Maverick’s director Joseph Kosinski. The F1 movie broke the Hollywood record and made history as it became the highest-grossing sports film. Fans came out and reacted to the same.

Ad

The F1 movie was released in theatres a little over a month ago and received a great response from the public. The shooting for the movie began as early as the actual F1 race weekends in 2023, with the movie stars Pitt and Idris often seen in the paddock.

Lewis Hamilton reportedly played a crucial role in making the movie as realistic as possible, and also starred in a few cameos in the film. Not only the fans, but the critics also spoke highly of the Joseph Kosinski movie.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Coming into the fifth week, it was reported on August 11th that the F1 movie surpassed Cars 2 and became the highest-grossing sports movie globally. Cars 2, which was an animated movie based around a stock car, held this record for a decade and a half before being dethroned by F1. Cars 2 has a lifetime worldwide gross of $560 million.

Ad

F1 Movie, on Monday, August 11, surpassed that figure and currently sits on $570M. F1 fans rejoiced and took to the social media platform X to share their feelings about the same. Some believed that it was Lewis Hamilton’s appearances and his work in the back end that led to the spectacular movie.

“The Lewis Hamilton effect. 💯” wrote a fan.
Ad
Another commented, “7/10 flim but nice cinematic shots so bwoah”
“my 2.5€ ticket did this btw you’re welcome baby lewlew,” commented another.

Others came out and hailed the movie, while some were already asking for a sequel.

“It was quite good tbf,” commented a user.
Ad
Another said, “It’s a great film.”
“Now need second part,” said a fan on X.

The F1 movie also became the highest-grossing Brad Pitt movie, with the previous record being held by World War Z at $540M. The movie also became the highest-grossing Apple movie to date.

Lewis Hamilton on the “learnings” from the F1 movie as a co-producer

Lewis Hamilton has been a fan of films and telling stories since he was a child. The seven-time champion got the opportunity to play a part in Top Gun Maverick, but was involved in a title battle and had to skip the same. The Ferrari driver came out ahead of the movie's launch and revealed the learning from the point of view of a producer.

Ad
“Coming on board to this project as a producer has been such an incredible learning process for me, seeing what goes into making a feature film, and there’s been a lot of learning on the other side too as everyone has got to grips with Formula 1,” said Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton was one of the first to be presented with the idea of the F1 movie, even before they cast Brad Pitt for the role of Sonny Hayes.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications