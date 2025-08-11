“The Lewis Hamilton effect”: Fans react as F1 movie makes Hollywood history

Lewis Hamilton co-produced the F1 Movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, directed by Top Gun Maverick’s director Joseph Kosinski. The F1 movie broke the Hollywood record and made history as it became the highest-grossing sports film. Fans came out and reacted to the same.The F1 movie was released in theatres a little over a month ago and received a great response from the public. The shooting for the movie began as early as the actual F1 race weekends in 2023, with the movie stars Pitt and Idris often seen in the paddock.Lewis Hamilton reportedly played a crucial role in making the movie as realistic as possible, and also starred in a few cameos in the film. Not only the fans, but the critics also spoke highly of the Joseph Kosinski movie.Coming into the fifth week, it was reported on August 11th that the F1 movie surpassed Cars 2 and became the highest-grossing sports movie globally. Cars 2, which was an animated movie based around a stock car, held this record for a decade and a half before being dethroned by F1. Cars 2 has a lifetime worldwide gross of $560 million.F1 Movie, on Monday, August 11, surpassed that figure and currently sits on $570M. F1 fans rejoiced and took to the social media platform X to share their feelings about the same. Some believed that it was Lewis Hamilton’s appearances and his work in the back end that led to the spectacular movie.“The Lewis Hamilton effect. 💯” wrote a fan.Traverse❤️‍🔥 @traver8eLINK@Motorsport @F1 @F1Movie The Lewis Hamilton effect. 💯Another commented, “7/10 flim but nice cinematic shots so bwoah”“my 2.5€ ticket did this btw you’re welcome baby lewlew,” commented another.Others came out and hailed the movie, while some were already asking for a sequel.“It was quite good tbf,” commented a user.LG Life's Good @LG___1998LINK@Motorsport @F1 @F1Movie It was quite good tbfAnother said, “It’s a great film.”“Now need second part,” said a fan on X.The F1 movie also became the highest-grossing Brad Pitt movie, with the previous record being held by World War Z at $540M. The movie also became the highest-grossing Apple movie to date.Lewis Hamilton on the “learnings” from the F1 movie as a co-producerLewis Hamilton has been a fan of films and telling stories since he was a child. The seven-time champion got the opportunity to play a part in Top Gun Maverick, but was involved in a title battle and had to skip the same. The Ferrari driver came out ahead of the movie's launch and revealed the learning from the point of view of a producer.“Coming on board to this project as a producer has been such an incredible learning process for me, seeing what goes into making a feature film, and there’s been a lot of learning on the other side too as everyone has got to grips with Formula 1,” said Hamilton.Lewis Hamilton was one of the first to be presented with the idea of the F1 movie, even before they cast Brad Pitt for the role of Sonny Hayes.