“The Lewis Hamilton Grand Prix”: F1 fans ridicule Red Bull after their guests Tom Holland and Neymar Jr openly support the Mercedes driver

Lewis Hamilton still remains an all-time favorite in the star-studded paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix. The Monaco Grand Prix is considered one of the most historical races on the F1 calendar, and many celebrities attend. The latest star to be sighted in the principality is Hollywood actor Tom Holland.

During the grid walk interview with Will Buxton, he revealed which driver he will be supporting. Holland said,

"Lewis. Always."

Not only Tom Holland but Neymar was also seen with the famed Spiderman actor. Neymar also stated that he supported Hamilton.

“I am with red bull supporting them and rooting for my friend Hamilton," the Brazilian said.

These two interviews made fans react in a hilarious way because both the stars were guests of Mercedes's rival team Red Bull Racing, whose driver Max Verstappen was starting from pole.

Fans started to point out the fact that Lewis Hamilton remains the biggest star driver in the F1 paddock. Along with Neymar and Holland, five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova also revealed that she was supporting Lewis Hamilton.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Red Bull's Max Verstappen led the Monaco Grand Prix with ease and won the race followed by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon closing the top three. Meanwhile, Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez started at the back of the grid after crashing in Q1 and crossed the checkered flag in P16.

Lewis Hamilton drove a solid race, but the podium was out of reach due to the difficulties of passing in Monaco. However, the changes Mercedes implemented clearly improved their results, and they will enter the next race weekend confident of competing for a podium.

Toto Wolff gives updates on Lewis Hamilton's contract with Mercedes

Rumors have been swimming around that Ferrari have offered Lewis Hamilton a huge sum of money to sign with them. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff gave his view on the rumors. Wolff has claimed that stories tying Lewis Hamilton to a lucrative offer from Ferrari were "placed" in order to influence Mercedes' contract negotiations.

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Previews

However, the Mercedes boss claims that he and Hamilton have a "pact," and that there have never been any negotiations between the seven-time world champion and the Italian team.

"We've had a pact - and we've had that since many, many years - that we wouldn't talk to any other driver before we have taken a decision to stay together or not," Wolff said.

On arriving at the Monaco Grand Prix, both Hamilton and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur denied any such negotiations had taken place. Hamilton stated on Thursday that he and Mercedes were "almost there" on a new contract and wanted to make an announcement in the coming weeks.

Poll : 0 votes