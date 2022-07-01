"The longer you spend with a team, the better it gets" - Sergio Perez expresses confidence being in his second season with Red Bull

Sergio Perez believes his confidence has increased after spending more time with Red Bull in his second year with the team. The Mexican feels more settled within the team structure with time and understands the internal operations better.

Speaking in the driver’s press conference ahead of the British GP, Perez said:

“Yeah, certainly, I think it always helps. The longer you spend with a team, the better it gets. In many regards, you know, just the confidence within the team, knowing the procedures, knowing how a team operates, how they think in terms of strategies, how they see the big picture.”

He further said:

“I think it’s all about understanding the big picture, as a group, as a team, and that has helped me a lot. And certainly, guiding the direction of the car on my set-up, you know, on doing my own thing, it has helped me a lot.”

Sergio Perez believes the 2022 British GP will be very close in competition

The Mexican reckons the competition will be fierce at Silverstone for the British GP. Since several teams are upgrading their cars heavily, the race could change the pecking order with the circuit conditions and weather playing into the mix.

Outlining the expectations for the British GP, Sergio Perez said:

“I think should be good. We should be in a good place. But we’ll see. I think, definitely, the competition will be close. So, we have to make sure, and always with the weather here, you know, it can play a big part in it.”

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing



#BritishGP | @SChecoPerez 🗣 "I have been working hard with my Team and we know where and what we need to work on, we’re ready for a good weekend!" 🗣 "I have been working hard with my Team and we know where and what we need to work on, we’re ready for a good weekend!"#BritishGP | @SChecoPerez 🇲🇽 https://t.co/HLflNd1BPp

Perez is currently 46 points behind his teammate Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship. However, both Ferrari and Mercedes are expected to be in the fight at this circuit, which could mix up the pecking order.

Catch him next at the British GP on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

