"The 'Max Verstappen and InshaAllah' route": Fans react as Red Bull chief reveals issues with the RB20

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claimed that the team would rely a lot on Max Verstappen on the tracks they were not as competitive as their rivals. The Austrian team have been beaten in two of the last three races and their win in Imola was down to the Dutch driver's individual brilliance on Saturday.

Heading into the 2024 season, the reigning world champions changed the concept of their car and made a bright start to the year by winning four out of the five races. However, they were pegged back on bouncier tracks like Miami, Imola, and Monaco which showed the deficiencies in the RB20.

Speaking with F1- insider, Marko spoke about the team's philosophy of maximizing aerodynamic efficiency and said (via Formula Passion):

"Our car has a concept in which we have focused on aerodynamic efficiency and we cannot lift it off the ground to better digest the curbs unless we lose a lot of downforce."

"I think we still have an advantage over traditional circuits, if we are not ahead in Barcelona then we will really have a problem. On circuits where we won't be the most competitive we can count on the Verstappen factor, he is in full form and makes the difference."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Marko's comments on X, saying:

"The “Verstappen and InshaAllah” route," said a fan.

"2021 repeat it is then. Hoping for Max to carry RB again against faster cars," claimed another fan.

"Without Verstappen, Red Bull will be a midfield team," pointed another.

Max Verstappen gives his take on the RB20 deficiencies

Max Verstappen stated that he needed to understand the weakness of the RB20 as they hadn't gotten on top of the situation.

Speaking with the media, including Sportskeeda, the Red Bull driver said:

"First of all, we need to understand what it is because we clearly don't understand it. We will work hard to try and find the problem, and then of course try to get rid of it, but I don't know if we can do it this year, but hopefully for next year.

"Spain has no bumps so that is probably better for us, but there are a few tracks on the calendar that are not ideal for us - but there are probably some races that will suit our car a bit more - but we have to know what to work on."

On the traditional and smoother surfaces like China and Japan, Red Bull and Max Verstappen haven't been defeated and showcased their dominance. Despite their recent issues, Max Verstappen and the team lead the Driver's and Constructor's Championship from Charles Leclerc and Ferrari respectively.