The 'Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna' ability that Max Verstappen also possesses according to F1 insider

F1 insider Will Buxton feels that Max Verstappen has the same "Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna" ability to just flirt with the law to their advantage while racing. The Dutch driver has been a prominent presence in F1 since he joined the grid in 2015.

It was a rapid rise to the top for Verstappen as he was promoted to Red Bull Racing after just one year at Toro Rosso. After spending a few years honing his craft, he stepped up when he finally got the shot to fight for the title in 2021. In an intensely contested battle between him and Lewis Hamilton, the Dutch driver clinched it on the last lap of the season.

Since then, Verstappen has become the benchmark in F1. He's not lost a title since and is on a streak of 4 consecutive titles. There are, however, qualities that the driver possesses that sometimes rub people the wrong way.

Talking to F1maximaal, Will Buxton admits that Max Verstappen had flirted with the law a bit, but that's something that Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher used to do as well in their time. He said,

'He has the ability to flirt with the law in a way that Senna and Schumacher used to do', the Briton praises. 'He has so much capacity and ability to nestle himself in the minds of his rivals. Even in Abu Dhabi he was nestled in the head of George Russell. He is a phenomenon',

He added,

'It's great. It's also something you need. Lando put it best on Friday in Abu Dhabi, when he said: Max is nobody but himself. He's always himself. 'He loves racing, and if you try to take that joy away from him, he'll go do something else.'

We're watching one of the greatest drivers in Max Verstappen

Talking about how brilliant the Dutch driver is, Will Buxton emphasized that we have to keep in mind that we're looking at arguably one of the greatest drivers of all time. He commended the purity with which the Red Bull racer conducts himself on the track as he said,

"I love watching Max because of the purity of the way he races. I love listening to Max because of the purity of his emotions. It's a joy to watch him race. We have to remember that we are witnessing greatness at the moment."

He added,

"We have to appreciate that, because it could be over very quickly. He could do something else and then we might never see Max Verstappen in Formula 1 again. So I enjoy watching one of the greatest drivers of all time do what he does,"

Max Verstappen will be eyeing another record this season as the Dutch driver gets ready to defend his title at Red Bull. If he wins in 2025, he would become the first driver since Michael Schumacher to win 5 consecutive titles.

