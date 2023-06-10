The mouth-watering Aston Martin offer for which Dan Fallows left Red Bull: Reports

Dan Fallows was reportedly offered a ludicrous deal by Aston Martin, that couldn't be matched even by Red Bull.

The former Red Bull aerodynamic chief was reportedly given a salary of more than one million euros a month and shares in the British team.

Fallows served as the aerodynamics chief for the Milton Keynes-based team from 2014-2021 and was partly behind the team's success in the 2021 season when Max Verstappen dethroned Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi. As a result, the engineer was one of the most sought-after figures in the sport and now works for Aston Martin, who have made great strides to the front runners.

While the exact details of his offer are unknown, it is reported that the engineer was offered a share stake in the Silverstone-based team, making it an offer that even Red Bull could not match. As per 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg:

"I've heard that [Aston Martin] has quadrupled Dan Fallows' salary, and he's also said to have received a share stake. The teams want to know and are poaching the best people from Red Bull. It's normal in Formula 1, it always happens."

Despite having captured Fallows' services, the team is currently behind Red Bull in the 2023 championship.

Former driver claims Fernando Alonso is in a great position with Aston Martin

Former McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya asserts that Fernando Alonso has found himself in an incredibly advantageous position with Aston Martin. The 41-year-old driver has showcased exceptional performance, securing podium finishes in five out of the first seven races.

Alonso's achievements with Aston Martin are truly remarkable, particularly considering his recent transition to the team at the start of the season. Taking over from Sebastian Vettel, who retired from the sport in 2022, the Spanish driver has embarked on a highly successful journey with the team.

The two-time world champion now consistently wears a smile on his face and frequently expresses praise for his teammate Lance Stroll over the team radio.

Speaking about the two-time world champion, Juan Pablo Montoya told the Sky F1 podcast:

"I think where Fernando is right now is a really good situation because he doesn't feel threatened by Lance. He understands that it's his last chance to win again."

"They've built a really good car and the more he can do to bring everyone together, the better they are going to be. I think at this point in his career, he is okay with sharing."

However, with a dismal outing in Spain for the British team, it will be interesting to see where they stand in Canada.

