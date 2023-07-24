"The only one to state a fact and get abuse for it": Lando Norris' comments about Lewis Hamilton divides fans

Lando Norris recently commented on how Lewis Hamilton complains about not fighting anywhere below first place, stating that driving for the 19th and 20th positions is much more heartbreaking and tough.

This comment was made during the post-race conference after the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP when Max Verstappen was rating Lando Norris' season.

Summarizing his race, Norris said:

"I know Lewis complains a lot of how amazing our car is and how bad theirs is but they don't have a bad car. And they haven't all season..."

Later, when Verstappen was speaking about how bad he felt for Norris at the start of the season when he was struggling, the McLaren driver replied:

"It wasn't [nice]. I know. Yesterday, Lewis complained of how tough it was finishing outside the first position. Try racing in 19th and 20th. He's never done that in his life. So that's the only thing that Lewis hasn't done in Formula 1."

max: honestly i felt sorry for u in the first few races ☹️lando: some people are like .. u know like yesterday lewis complained how tough it felt finishing outside 1st position? try racing in 19th and 20th 🤣

Though all three drivers and others in the press conference room had a good chuckle after that comment from Norris, the F1 fanbase's views were polarizing.

Some went against Lando Norris, stating how insulting the comment towards Lewis Hamilton was, even though Brit always praised and supported the former.

Others argued that the statement was not entirely wrong since Lewis Hamilton has been in decent positions throughout his F1 career even when he was a rookie and new to the sport.

Here are some of the reactions:

ً @444NORRIS lando norris the only one to state a fact and get abuse for it twitter.com/varmilt0n/stat…

What an incredibly disheartening sight to see. Lewis Hamilton has done nothing but be supportive, online and in person, of Lando Norris and McLaren. Yet the second Norris does better in a race and isn’t around Lewis, he throws him under the bus and publicly disrespects him.What an incredibly disheartening sight to see. twitter.com/scuderiafemboy…

Lucas @lucas_msc47 i genuinely dont get how this is tearing down lewis, lewis HAS never had to deal with a backmarker team (neither has lando). they are both good drivers but both dont comprehend what being in an actually shit car is like. they never had to drive a caterham or a HRT. twitter.com/f1shaderoom/st…

Fatima @Iamstewwpid @LemonMessy He always makes passive aggressive comments about Lewis. Lewis is too nice to him

👻 @freuxhs he's not wrong. merc has never had a bad car to lando's standard but it's the opposite to lewis, he's been there for years ofc he knows his team's capabilities on building the car. when it's bad then it's actually bad to his standard. twitter.com/VARMILT0N/stat…

local arab @lewissbbygirl but the thing is…if this friendliness wasn’t reciprocated by Lando, I don’t think Lewis would continue to be so obviously loving towards him. So like does Lando behave differently when he’s around Lewis? twitter.com/eternal11th/st…

liz⁵⁵ @soylagoxln @lu_chumpitazi they have such massive respect for each other, and lando didn't even mean it in a bad way. besides, lewis never battling p19 or p20 is honestly good for him

Nuur0655 @faa0655 @natgracing @fiagirly This isn’t the first time, just because he says with a giggle doesn’t mean he meant it. Lando has disrespected Lewis many times.

Lando Norris on when he can expect to win his first race in 2023

Norris recently stated that he can only have a chance of winning his first race when Max Verstappen retires from the race. The Briton finished second in the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP.

Following McLaren's sudden resurgence to the top, Norris has bagged two consecutive second-place finishes in Silverstone and Hungary. When Nico Rosberg interviewed Norris after the race and asked when he could expect to bag his first race win, the Briton humorously said:

"If Max retires or something, then maybe? But the minute the guy’s that quick here unless they make mistakes or something happens."

"maybe if max retires or something”



"first successive podiums, is the win coming next?"
"maybe if max retires or something"
lando please

Max Verstappen is currently dominating the sport and comfortably leads the championship with 281 points.