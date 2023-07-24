"The only one to state a fact and get abuse for it": Lando Norris' comments about Lewis Hamilton divides fans

Lando Norris recently commented on how Lewis Hamilton complains about not fighting anywhere below first place, stating that driving for the 19th and 20th positions is much more heartbreaking and tough.
This comment was made during the post-race conference after the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP when Max Verstappen was rating Lando Norris' season.
Summarizing his race, Norris said:
"I know Lewis complains a lot of how amazing our car is and how bad theirs is but they don't have a bad car. And they haven't all season..."
Later, when Verstappen was speaking about how bad he felt for Norris at the start of the season when he was struggling, the McLaren driver replied:
"It wasn't [nice]. I know. Yesterday, Lewis complained of how tough it was finishing outside the first position. Try racing in 19th and 20th. He's never done that in his life. So that's the only thing that Lewis hasn't done in Formula 1."
Though all three drivers and others in the press conference room had a good chuckle after that comment from Norris, the F1 fanbase's views were polarizing.
Some went against Lando Norris, stating how insulting the comment towards Lewis Hamilton was, even though Brit always praised and supported the former.
Others argued that the statement was not entirely wrong since Lewis Hamilton has been in decent positions throughout his F1 career even when he was a rookie and new to the sport.
Here are some of the reactions:
Lando Norris on when he can expect to win his first race in 2023
Norris recently stated that he can only have a chance of winning his first race when Max Verstappen retires from the race. The Briton finished second in the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP.
Following McLaren's sudden resurgence to the top, Norris has bagged two consecutive second-place finishes in Silverstone and Hungary. When Nico Rosberg interviewed Norris after the race and asked when he could expect to bag his first race win, the Briton humorously said:
"If Max retires or something, then maybe? But the minute the guy’s that quick here unless they make mistakes or something happens."
Max Verstappen is currently dominating the sport and comfortably leads the championship with 281 points.